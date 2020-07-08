A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth over her suggestion that America needs to have a “national dialogue” about removing statues of George Washington, the fireworks continued, with Carlson calling her a “callous hack” for demanding an apology.

In Carlson’s remarks Monday, he argued that only people who “hate America” would even entertain such an absurd idea as removing statues of the father of our country.

The Fox News host noted that “you’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military.” As a member of the Army National Guard, Duckworth lost her legs when the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade during the Iraq War.

Not long after Carlson called her love for America into question, Duckworth responded to Carlson on Twitter. She asked if he wanted “to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America.”

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

TRENDING: BLM Leader Exposed: Called Whites 'Sub-Human,' Genetically Defective; Said Blacks Are Superhumans

Carlson addressed her criticism in a scathing monologue Tuesday night. He began by explaining that Duckworth “didn’t disagree with [his assertion], exactly. Instead, she questioned our right to criticize her at all.”

After passionately defending George Washington as a “genuinely great man,” the Fox News host tore into “morons like Tammy Duckworth” who believe that “Washington is just some old white guy who needs to be erased.” While the senator deserves some amount of respect for her service, her situation should not make her immune from criticism, he said.

At this point, Carlson proclaimed that “changes that profound deserve a debate … a vigorous, reasoned exchange between adults.” He indicated a desire “to have an exchange like that with Tammy Duckworth” and announced that he had invited her to appear on his show that evening.

We have every right to fight to preserve our nation, heritage and culture. When vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we’re not allowed to question their patriotism, as they scream about how horrible this country is, we have every right to laugh in their faces. pic.twitter.com/0xjVtUaG3P — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 8, 2020

However, a member of Duckworth’s staff refused to take him up on his offer unless he issued “a public apology for criticizing” her. Carlson proceeded to describe Duckworth’s demand a little differently: “I will not debate you until first you admit you’re completely wrong.”

Carlson made it clear that he had absolutely no intention of meeting that demand. He described the junior Illinois senator as a “coward” for refusing to come on his show and debate him.

He also called her a “fraud,” describing how “while she was a member of Congress, whistleblowers from a VA hospital in Illinois approached Duckworth to report the widespread mistreatment of sick veterans.”

While the whistleblowers “met with Duckworth three times, she refused to help them,” allegedly telling them, “That’s just how it is at the VA.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson Digs Up Don Lemon Comments That Would Get Lemon Canceled Today

According to Carlson, “Tammy Duckworth is a callous hack who ignored the suffering of actual veterans when it actually mattered.”

For the record, Carlson does not limit his harsh criticism to Democratic politicians. Just last week, the Fox News host had some pretty harsh words for Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun over his proposed police reform bill.

Should Tammy Duckworth defend her views on "Tucker Carlson Tonight"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (544 Votes) 4% (23 Votes)

To his credit, Braun had the courage to appear on the show and defend his legislation, or at least try to.

Duckworth could have taken a page out of her colleague’s playbook and accepted Carlson’s offer to appear on his show. But most liberals don’t bother doing that. They find it much more appealing to use race, gender, sexuality or even military service and disability as shields from criticism. Duckworth is no different.

The fact that Duckworth did not appear on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” makes it seem like she cannot defend her implied desire to remove statues of George Washington as well as her equally ridiculous condemnation of Mount Rushmore.

It also implies that she fears Carlson who, unlike the establishment media, does not give people a pass because of their gender or any other status.

It’s not too late for Duckworth to change her mind and appear on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” If Duckworth wants to be Joe Biden’s running mate, as reported, she’s going to have to open herself up to scrutiny. The establishment media might let Duckworth get away with her disdainful comments, but everyone else in America should not.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.