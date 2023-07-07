Share
News

Tucker Drops Jan. 6 Bombshell from Unaired Fox Interview with Capitol Police Chief

 By Randy DeSoto  July 7, 2023 at 4:02pm
Share

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police told him that the crowd protesting the 2020 election at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was “filled with federal agents.”

Carlson made the statement during an episode of Russell Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast on Friday.

“What is your sincere opinion of what went on on Jan. 6 and why do you feel that there is yet an attempt to regard it as a deliberate insurrection?” Brand asked.

Carlson first noted that one of his children was working on Capitol Hill during the protest, so he had a personal interest in what happened that day.

Carlson further stated that he opposed any violence that occurred, but for context pointed out that more law enforcement officers were injured during the race riot outside the White House in May 2020 following the death of George Floyd than on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trending:
IRS Quietly Changes Rule That Could Impact Your Children's Inheritance

“The only reason I ever got involved in commenting on [Jan. 6] was … the lying about it was immediate: ‘This was a racist, white supremacist insurrection.’”

“There is no indication to this day that race had anything to do with it at all,” he continued. “These are people who thought the election was stolen from them. There’s some evidence they were right. We could debate that. But that’s what they thought.”

The visceral response people had to Carlson questioning the media narrative made him want to dig in more, concluding, “Nobody here is operating in good faith.”

Do you think Carlson is right about Jan. 6?

“They immediately recoiled when you asked any questions about Jan. 6, and that was a tip-off to me,” he explained.

Carlson then was told by Steven Sund, the chief of the Capitol Police on Jan. 6, that the federal government had undercover agents among the crowd that day.

“He would know, of course, because he was in charge of security at the site,” Carlson noted.

Carlson was not able to air his interview with Sund before Fox News fired him, the former host said. He added that he plans to interview Sund again.

Related:
Did Dems Just Get Caught Doctoring Evidence? Police Confirm 2 Major Changes Made to Original Video

In January 2022, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas questioned then-FBI Assistant Executive Director Jill Sanborn during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the role the bureau may have played in the Capitol incursion.

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.


Cruz then asked a broader question: “Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of Jan. 6? Yes or no.”

“Sir, I can’t answer that,” Sanborn replied.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Tucker Admits What RFK Jr. Said at Dinner: 'I Probably Shouldn't Be Quoting Private Conversations'
Little Richard Stunned Letterman by Proclaiming Christ, Detailing His Conversion in Newly Resurfaced Footage
Strange New Farm Implement Seen Rolling Over Crops - Farmers Will Love This
'We Want You Back': Trump's Gracious Act Caught by Cameras During Campaign Stop in Iowa
Tucker Drops Jan. 6 Bombshell from Unaired Fox Interview with Capitol Police Chief
See more...

Conversation