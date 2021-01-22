Democrats have declared war on half of America, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is warning.

On Tuesday, Carlson devoted his opening comments to his belief that Democrats do not plan to celebrate victory while the half of America that supported former President Donald Trump is still politically standing.

On the eve of the inauguration, he noted that Democrats are hardly embracing President Joe Biden’s oft-invoked claim of “unity,” and in fact are “plotting revenge against the people they just beat. They’re thinking of new ways to injure and humiliate and degrade their political opponents, make it impossible for them to work again, throw them in jail, destroy their lives.”

“Imagine winning a tennis match in straight sets, then immediately leaping over the net and smashing your opponent in the face with your racket. It wasn’t enough for you to win, you had to inflict physical pain. You couldn’t be happy until another human being screamed in agony. What kind of person would do that? The kind of people we’re watching now, the kind of people who are even more vicious when they win,” he said.

Carlson said that Democrats are unable to perceive Trump supporters as fellow Americans with different political precepts.

To Democrats, he said, “These 74 million Trump voters are, in fact, terrorists. They are a looming physical threat to the rest of us, and we must deal with them in the way that you deal with threats like that.”

Carlson said the language now being used to describe Trump supporters is the type of language used to refer to a clear enemy.

He said that retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former leader of the military effort in Afghanistan, “based on his extensive experience mismanaging America’s foreign policy,” has decided that “Trump voters look an awful lot like terrorists.”

“I did see a similar dynamic in the evolution of al-Qaida in Iraq, where a whole generation of angry Arab youth with very poor prospects followed a powerful leader who promised to take them back in time to a better place, and he led them to embrace an ideology that justified their violence. This is now happening in America,” McChrystal was quoted as saying by Yahoo News in an article talking about “the beginning of an American insurgency.”

Carlson said among liberals, the prevailing wisdom is that “only racists can insurrect.”

Carlson then cut to a video of Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley saying, “The threat of white supremacy looms large, and it is tragic that it took this insurrection and this attempt to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power and moreover, injury and loss of life for many to appreciate just how formidable the threat of white supremacy is.”

A familiar pattern is emerging, Carlson said.

“The totalitarian instinct is always the same. Only the names of the dictators change. First, you strip people of their right to speak out loud honestly, then you prevent them from defending themselves and their families. And then, because you now can, you force them at gunpoint to read your catechism, to accept your orthodoxy,” he said, shifting gears to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York’s call for the federal government to fund what she called the deprogramming of white supremacists.

“You wonder if Sandy Cortez plans to have Trump voters sign written statements affirming they have been deprogrammed,” he said, adding, “Of course. That’s always part of the process. The scary thing is that’s where we’re heading.”

Carlson said the power vacuum at the core of the Democratic Party is a concern.

“Sandy Cortez and her friends are no longer a fringe element within the Democratic Party. Joe Biden ran as a moderate. People voted for him because they thought he was, but Joe Biden’s victory was really a victory for Sandy Cortez and that part of the Democratic Party. They are closer now than they’ve ever been to taking control,” he said.

“The reason for that is very simple: There is a massive power vacuum at the center of this incoming administration.”

“So the question is, who will fill the power vacuum within the Biden administration? There are still … reasonable people within the Democratic Party. There are people who have a stake in this country, people who don’t want to destroy it. And now is the time for those people, the reasonable people in the Democratic Party, to step up forcefully and call off the war their party is planning on millions of fellow Americans,” he said.

“And it is war they’re planning,” Carlson added.

“They’re planning a 9/11 commission, blanket censorship, mass arrests, deprogramming. These are not subtle indicators. These are fire alarms and everyone can see them. No one seems to care at the moment. In the last week, CNN and The Washington Post have called for Fox News to be shut down by force. Why? Because they don’t like our views,” he said.

Carlson warned that race-based attacks can lead to explosive reactions, playing a video of Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York spewing what Carlson called “race hate” and “explaining that the real problem with this country is white people.”

“This is a chance for all of us in Congress to sort of begin at a new baseline and stop spreading the myth of American exceptionalism and accept the fact that this is exactly who we are and this is exactly who we’ve been throughout our country’s history. Whenever there is social progress, there’s white backlash,” Bowman said in the video clip.

“The story here is not that one member of Congress said this on television. The story is that many members of Congress and members of our media say this on television every single day, attack huge groups of Americans on the basis of their skin color, and nobody says anything. Nobody pushes back, as if there are no consequences to talking that way. But there are,” Carlson said.

“How long can people keep talking like that and keep acting like this — irresponsibly, crazily — before something breaks? Before one of those 74 million hunted terrorist Trotskyite wreckers you keep hearing about becomes so overwrought and paranoid from watching demagogues like Jamaal Bowman attack him on MSNBC that he does something truly awful that can’t be taken back? And then the cycle accelerates radically and an awful lot of people get hurt. That’s where this is going until and unless someone responsible within the Democratic Party appears and puts a stop to it.”

