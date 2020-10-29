Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on his program Wednesday the mysterious disappearance of a package containing documents related to the Biden family corruption scandal.

In a monologue that’s sure to spark endless speculation, Carlson explained that while he was interviewing former Hunter Biden business partner-turned whistleblower Tony Bobulinski on Monday in Los Angeles, his show obtained a trove of documents with important information about the scandal.

The most popular man in cable news, who is based in Washington, said the show was given documents that were “damning” by a source he trusted, so he had a producer ship them to him.

But Carlson waited in vain in L.A. for a package from New York that never showed up.

In the monologue, Carlson was careful not to place blame.

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

“There is always a lot going on that we don’t have time to get to on the air, but there is something specific going on behind the screens that we did feel like we should tell you about,” Carlson said.

“So, Monday of this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe they are authentic, they’re real and they’re damning.

“We texted a producer in New York and asked him to send those documents to us in L.A.

“And he did that, so Monday afternoon of this week, he shipped the documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand-name company that we’ve used, you’ve used, countless times with never a single problem.”

That’s where the story took a peculiar turn.

Carlson received a mysterious message from the shipping company: The package had been opened while it was traveling to its destination — and it was empty.

“The documents had disappeared,” Carlson said.

Carlson was informed the empty package was found in another state just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Even worse, the shipper’s investigators didn’t immediately have a valid explanation for what happened.

Carlson explained, “The company security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent.”

“They searched the plane, and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off, they combed the entire cavernous sorting facility, they used pictures of what we had sent, so that searchers would know what to look for.

“As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory either about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now.”

Carlson obviously wanted answers about what happened to the documents, and he didn’t immediately have any.

The package wasn’t delivered to the wrong address, nor is it missing. It was found opened and empty, indicating it had been deliberately intercepted.

While Carlson didn’t identify the shipping company in question, UPS confirmed to Business Insider that it had lost the documents.

“The package was reported with missing contents as it moved within our network,” UPS Corporate Media Relations Director Glenn Zaccara told the outlet.

“UPS is conducting an urgent investigation into this matter and regrets that the package was damaged. The integrity of our network and the security of our customers’ goods are of utmost importance. We will remain in frequent, direct contact with Fox News as we learn more through our investigation.”

On Thursday, UPS said the documents had been found.

“After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return,” a spokesman told The Daily Beast. “UPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right.”

The incident is yet another strange saga during both a year and a campaign that have been unforgiving to the country’s collective mental health.

It wouldn’t be fair to speculate on exactly what might have happened to the documents and who might have been responsible, but it’s probably not a stretch to say Carlson’s audience wants those answers as much as he does.

It’s also not a stretch to consider that Carlson’s on-air commentary has been unrelentingly critical of powerful individuals and groups that appear intent on protecting the Biden campaign.

And not to engage in any conspiratorial thinking, but it is fair to speculate there might be entities or people out there which were at the very least glad those documents didn’t immediately arrive at their destination.

Hopefully, we’ll soon have more answers.

UPDATE, Oct. 29, 2020: This article has been updated to note that UPS confirmed to Business Insider that it had lost the documents in question. It has also been updated to note that UPS told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the documents had been found. Considering the documents were at one point missing, and that UPS has provided very little by way of explanation regarding why that happened, the original headline on this piece remains as published.

