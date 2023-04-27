Tucker Shows Us All What's Really Important in Life with First Words Since Fox Ousting

If you’re looking for hints about Tucker Carlson’s future plans after his shock dismissal from Fox News, he has three words for you: “Appetizers plus entree.”

With family, of course.

In remarks to the U.K. Daily Mail one day after his ouster from the network, a jovial Carlson quipped that “retirement” was working out for him and that — on a serious note — he was looking forward to having dinner with his wife on a weeknight for the first time in the better part of a decade.

The paper tracked Carlson and his wife down in Boca Grande, Florida — where they were riding on a golf cart outside the $5.5 million home he owns on the Gulf Coast.

“Retirement is going great so far,” a smiling Carlson joked.

However, Carlson used the moment to remind the Daily Mail reporter that, as a storm raged inside and outside Fox News after his dismissal Monday, he was keeping his eyes on what was important: Family.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” Carlson said. He began his tenure as host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2016 — and while the host has certainly had nights off in those seven years, he has a bit of time to make his next move.

Carlson, 53, has been with his wife, Susan, for over 30 years and the couple has three daughters and a son.

During the appearance, he said that being in a long-term relationship makes men reflect on “who women really are” — something he talked about in a recent podcast appearance.

“They’re amazing,” he said. “They’re not gonna sit around and dip [tobacco]… but they have all kinds of other crazy insights into people. They force you to think about the world in a really different and really important way.”

His devotion to family — and his apparent happiness at being out of a job despite the abrupt nature of the departure — is something that struck conservatives on Twitter, as well:

Tucker Carlson laughing.

With his wife of +30 years & 4 kids.

On a golf cart.

Not a care in the world.

This after the nasty, vicious goblin left threw everything they had at him for YEARS. After all that the left is still miserable.

Tucker is still happy.

Tucker wins.

Eternal joy pic.twitter.com/74pa31ypas — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2023

And asked by the Daily Mail about his long-term plans?

“Appetizers plus entree,” he said.

Carlson ended the interview driving away, according to the Daily Mail, and “howling with laughter.”

Of course, he can afford to laugh. Not only does he have a net worth in the area of $30 million, according to the Times of San Diego, he also has Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman negotiating his exit package with his former employer. In a bit of irony, Freedman is also representing Don Lemon, the notoriously liberal CNN anchor who got the ax the same day Carlson did.

However, Freedman might have a bit more luck getting a good deal for Carlson than he did for Lemon, who was fired after a series of reports regarding intractablity with co-hosts and staff off-air and a controversy over misogynistic statements directed at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the air.

The tacit assumption was that Carlson’s firing had something to do with the $787 settlement Fox News reached with Dominion Voting Systems over the network interviewing some of those in the Trump administration peddling unproven charges that vote-tabulating software led to fraud during the 2020 election. However, not only are other hosts who were more up-front with peddling those theories still at the network — particularly Maria Bartiromo — but Carlson was one of the first to denounce them on air.

An update on our reporting on Sidney Powell’s voter fraud investigation. Watch. pic.twitter.com/ho6Dkv0IXf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 21, 2020

Nor do there seem to be any breaking scandals involving misconduct behind the scenes by either Carlson or his staff. In fact, Carlson’s firing may have to do with the fact that he was too pious, not that he was engaged in impious behavior.

A Vanity Fair report Monday cited a source that said “Fox Corp. chair Rupert Murdoch removed Carlson over remarks Carlson made during a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala on Friday night. Carlson laced his speech with religious overtones that even Murdoch found too extreme, the source, who was briefed on Murdoch’s decision-making, said. Carlson told the Heritage audience that national politics has become a manichean battle between ‘good’ and ‘evil.'”

“Rupert Murdoch was perhaps unnerved by Carlson’s messianism because it echoed the end-times worldview of Murdoch’s ex-fiancée Ann Lesley Smith, the source said,” according to Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman, who noted he’d previously “reported that Murdoch and Smith called off their two-week engagement because Smith had told people Carlson was ‘a messenger from God.’”

“The 92-year-old mogul’s broken engagement is part of a string of erratic decisions he has made of late that raises questions about Murdoch’s leadership of his media empire. According to sources, executives at Fox are worried about Murdoch’s unsteady hand at the wheel of the company,” Sherman added, noting that his source told him: “It’s like the King is senile but no one wants to say anything.”

Sounds a bit like the White House, but I digress. Once he’s negotiated a settlement with Fox, Carlson doesn’t lack for options, as the heads of three major conservative outlets — TheBlaze, The Daily Wire and One America News — have all publicly expressed interest.

As for right now, however, he’s apparently going to be enjoying weeknight dinners with family, for at least a little while. Sounds better than having to curb your opinions because your boss didn’t like your religious views.

