As Tucker Carlson signed off Friday night, he gave no hint that this would be the last edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to air on Fox News.

Carlson was chowing down on pizza supplied by delivery man Tyler Morell, who had recently helped police in Pennsylvania catch a fleeing suspect.

After taking a few bites, the Fox News host gave his routine goodbye to his audience of millions.







“That’s it for us for the week. We’ll be back,” he said.

“We’ll be back on Monday,” Carlson said moments later. “In the meantime, have the best weekend with the ones that you love, and we’ll see you then.”

Here was the end of what turned out to be Tucker Carlson’s final Fox News show last Friday. Certainly no indication that he didn’t expect to be on the air tonight. In fact Tucker’s final words are, “we’ll be back on Monday.” pic.twitter.com/F9R5MpWHDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023

On Monday, however, Fox News announced Carlson would not be returning.

Was separating from Tucker Carlson a good idea for Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (57 Votes) No: 98% (2673 Votes)

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement emailed to The Western Journal.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named,” the statement said.

On Friday, after speaking at a Heritage Foundation event, Carlson noted he formerly worked as a copy editor for the conservative organization’s quarterly review, according to The Hill.

“If things go south for Fox News, there’s always a job for you here,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said.

“You’ve saved me before,” Carlson said.

Twitter buzzed at the news of his departure from the network.

My Take: @TuckerCarlson is a great journalist and an amazing person. I will miss him. I wish him all the best in whatever he chooses to do. The future is bright for him. pic.twitter.com/RdV1mfcTkW — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson became, for a time, BIGGER than Fox News. His disappearance will ripple through Fox, the wider TV world and the GOP. One of the many impacts is $$$: Fox is pushing for higher carriage fees from distributors right now, and without Tucker, Fox has less leverage. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow! Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can’t wait to see what’s next! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson is an abomination, a driver of conspiracy and the worst our nation has to offer. Good riddance. https://t.co/YA7E9uznZT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2023

.@TuckerCarlson has been engaging in the best journalism on TV uncovering and exposing the truth. This is a huge loss to @FoxNews. https://t.co/X4xGpTc1qc — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 24, 2023

In writing about Carlson’s departure, The Hill noted it came after Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Dominion had claimed it was defamed by the network’s allegations of rigged voting machines in the 2020 election.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.