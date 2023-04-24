Parler Share
News

Tucker's Final On-Air Words Hint He Had No Idea What Was Coming

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2023 at 10:18am
Parler Share

As Tucker Carlson signed off Friday night, he gave no hint that this would be the last edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to air on Fox News.

Carlson was chowing down on pizza supplied by delivery man Tyler Morell, who had recently helped police in Pennsylvania catch a fleeing suspect.

After taking a few bites, the Fox News host gave his routine goodbye to his audience of millions.



“That’s it for us for the week. We’ll be back,” he said.

Trending:
Bill O'Reilly Says There Are 3 Factors That Led to Tucker Carlson's Ouster: 'This Is Bad for Fox News'

“We’ll be back on Monday,” Carlson said moments later. “In the meantime, have the best weekend with the ones that you love, and we’ll see you then.”

On Monday, however, Fox News announced Carlson would not be returning.

Was separating from Tucker Carlson a good idea for Fox News?

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement emailed to The Western Journal.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named,” the statement said.

On Friday, after speaking at a Heritage Foundation event, Carlson noted he formerly worked as a copy editor for the conservative organization’s quarterly review, according to The Hill.

“If things go south for Fox News, there’s always a job for you here,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said.

“You’ve saved me before,” Carlson said.

Related:
Greg Gutfeld Brings Up Tucker Carlson's Name on 'The Five,' Then Subject Is Quickly Changed

Twitter buzzed at the news of his departure from the network.

In writing about Carlson’s departure, The Hill noted it came after Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Dominion had claimed it was defamed by the network’s allegations of rigged voting machines in the 2020 election.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Greg Gutfeld Brings Up Tucker Carlson's Name on 'The Five,' Then Subject Is Quickly Changed
Tucker Carlson's Faith in God May Have Led to Fox News Ouster, Bombshell New Report Finds
The Ratings Are In: Viewers Sent Fox News an Unmistakable Message on First Night Without Tucker Carlson
Fed Up Judge Orders Hunter Biden to Appear in Court
Tucker Carson's Weekend Speech Going Viral for Story of 'Lone Brave Person in the Crowd'
See more...

Conversation