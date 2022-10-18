Tulsi Gabbard Compares Joe Biden to Hitler, Says the Two Men Share 1 Thing in Common

On the heels of her announcement that she has left the Democratic Party, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted President Joe Biden for being no better than some of history’s worst dictators, even dropping the “H-bomb” on Biden by comparing him to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Gabbard hit the campaign trail over the weekend for New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, and during the rally, she took a stick to Joe Biden.

Even before her trip to the Granite State, though, she’d made national headlines with her announcement that she could no longer, in good conscience, remain in the Democratic Party. And she’s been proving since that she meant every word.

Gabbard served as a Democratic member of the House of Representatives for Hawaii from 2013 to 2021. In 2019 and early 2020, she waged an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, running as a centrist against a field of left-wingers like Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders (whom she’d endorsed in 2016).

She’s also a veteran of Iraq and Kuwait, where she served with the Hawaii Army National Guard.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms,” she wrote in an Oct. 11 Twitter post, which contained a segment of a 28-minute YouTube video explaining her decision in detail.

With that behind her, Gabbard then decided to begin stumping for Republicans for the 2022 midterm elections. One of her first stops was the Bolduc town hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

During her comments, Gabbard said she was “pretty sure” that Joe Biden shares a certain “mindset” with dictators like Hitler, the New York Post reported.

“And this is something that is, you know, throughout history, we look at authoritarian leaders and dictators in other countries,” Gabbard said, referencing the much-maligned “anti-MAGA” speech Biden delivered in Philadelphia in September.

Then Gabbard “went there.”

“I’m pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best,” Gabbard said, according to the Post. “Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race.

“In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So when we have people with that mindset, well, you know we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported Trump, those who didn’t vote for [Biden] are extremists and a threat to our democracy.”

During her trip to New Hampshire, the former Democrat also noted that she still hasn’t ruled out another run for president, according to a Twitter post from veteran New Hampshire reporter Kevin Landrigan. And last week, the British gambling site Betfair noted that she is third most-favored to win the Republican nomination in 2024, at 10-1 odds.

After Gabbard’s appearance in Manchester, she joined a meet-and-greet in Laconia, New Hampshire, where she bashed the Democrat Party, the Post reported.

“[The Democratic Party] are actively undermining our fundamental freedoms and they’re actively pushing us farther towards the brink of nuclear war,” she said, according to the Post, referring to the Biden administration’s reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gabbard also recently blasted Hillary Clinton by name, and other leftists, warning that if you go against them, “you’re dead.”

“I think the Democratic Party leaders, people like Hillary Clinton, people who’ve been in charge for a very long time, foment this kind of culture of fear and like, ‘hey, if you go against us, like, you’re dead, you’re on the s**t list,'” she said during an appearance last week on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“You have kind of the very loud activists who don’t represent, I think, even the majority of the Democratic Party, but the AOCs of the world who are almost like these radical religious zealots. And they are ideologues and whatever they choose is the battle of the day, if you are against them on that, forget it. You’re done,” she added.

Gabbard is so very right. The Democrat Party has slipped into a totalitarian mindset, and Joe Biden has been desperately perpetrating one dictatorial move after another to enforce his failing agenda.

