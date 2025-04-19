This is what transparency looks like.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had declassified a Biden administration document outlining the steps Biden officials planned to take against “domestic terrorism.”

It might come across as 15 pages of basic government-speak, but for Americans who actually remember the skewed priorities of the Biden administration, the reality is a good deal less mundane, and a good deal more chilling.

Biden, remember, was the president who in a 2023 speech declared what he called “white supremacy” to be the “most dangerous threat to our homeland.”

This was after Americans had watched explicitly racial Black Lives Matter riots destroy cities across the country. But Democrats and their mainstream media allies didn’t find those “mostly peaceful” conflagrations to be a problem.

This was at a time when the Biden-era FBI, under then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, targeted Roman Catholic traditionalists who favor the Latin Mass.

It was an era when the District of Columbia judicial system was meting out extreme punishments to those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, no matter how tangential that involvement was.

So it’s fair to think that the grandiosely named “Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism” was aimed at a fairly specific end of the political spectrum — the Christian and conservative electorate.

In fact, the report throughout refers to “domestic terrorism” with the initials “DT” — which just happen to be the initials of the man Democrats and the Biden administration considered their biggest political threat. (As now-President Donald Trump’s massive victory in November proved, they were right about that, at any rate.)

As promised, I have declassified the Biden Administration’s Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism. Read it here: https://t.co/VAXDHkgZTK https://t.co/oNXjKDqamc pic.twitter.com/p9co00Scge — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 16, 2025

As Fox News noted on Thursday, the plan called for the administration to work closely with Big Tech to fight “DT.”

The fact that the FBI already had a disgraceful record of working closely with Big Tech to benefit Democrats (a la the Hunter Biden laptop story) is a clear indication of what kind of working relationship Biden officials had in mind.

“Share with relevant technology and other private-industry companies, as appropriate and as expeditiously as possible and on a consistent basis, relevant information on DT-related and associated transnational terrorist online content in order to foster these relationships,” the document said.

Did the Biden administration have a warped view of "terrorism"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (778 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

The FBI had done plenty of information-sharing with the “private-industry companies” Twitter and Facebook, not only when it came to Hunter Biden’s porn-filled laptop, but also the so-called “misinformation” that was going around about COVID-19.

(Americans should remember how much of that “misinformation” — about the origins of COVID and about the potential dangers or limitations of COVID vaccination, for instance — has borne out.)

The plan included a nod to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, the law aimed battling attacks on Asians and Pacific Islanders by lunatics who blamed race for the crisis (as opposed to the malignant inefficiency of the system built by the Chinese Communist Party).

It included discussion of “foreign” elements in American domestic terrorism, but the history of the Biden administration is one of obsessing over alleged dangers from American conservatives more than, say, an international terrorism sponsor like Iran. In fact, one of the main goals of the last few months of the Biden-Harris administration was to avoid offending U.S. supporters of the foreign terrorist group Hamas.

(Democrats wanted to win in Michigan, after all.)

Cutting through the government-ese, the document is a look at how the Biden administration aimed to coordinate the powers of the federal, state, and local governments of the United States to target politically disfavored individuals — under the general umbrella term of “DT.”

And it’s pretty clear that the real “DT” its authors were worried about wasn’t “domestic terrorism” at all.

It was the guy who’s now in the White House — and the countless millions of Americans who are thanking God for that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.