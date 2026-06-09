Tulsi Gabbard To Declassify COVID Coverup And Havana Syndrome Docs Before Exit

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is racing to declassify documents about the COVID-19 coverup and Havana syndrome before she leaves the administration at the end of the month, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

“DNI Gabbard is actively working to declassify information about the COVID-19 pandemic and Anomalous Health Incidents before June 30,” an ODNI official told the DCNF.

Havana syndrome, officially known as anomalous health incidents (AHIs), describes a cluster of symptoms first reported in 2016 by a CIA officer stationed in Havana, Cuba, and experienced by American diplomats, spies and other officials abroad. Many of these officials describe a loud noise and intense pressure in the head and ears followed by symptoms including severe headaches, brain fog, blurred vision, tinnitus and vertigo.

Five agencies in the intelligence community assess that it is “very unlikely” to be caused by a foreign actor, according to a declassified January 2025 report. One agency assesses that it is “likely” that a foreign actor developed a novel weapon that causes some Havana syndrome symptoms, while another agency assesses a roughly 50-50 likelihood.

The full scope of intelligence about the source of the COVID-19 virus has garnered intense speculation and public interest since 2020.

CIA whistleblower James Erdman III testified to the Senate in May that some in the intelligence community had suppressed evidence of a lab accident in Wuhan, China.

In 2023, Congress unanimously passed a law to declassify intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the high security lab with ties to the Chinese military at the pandemic’s center. In response, President Joe Biden’s intelligence chief Avril Haines released a brief summary report.

Erdman said that he reviewed thousands of pages of material that Haines never released.

Anthony Fauci — whose institute at the National Institutes of Health directed money to the lab for coronavirus engineering research — connected the intelligence community to preferred scientists in order to advance the theory that the virus emerged naturally, Erdman said.

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