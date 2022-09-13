Tulsi Gabbard Erupts on Dems After They Compare MAGA Republicans to Al-Qaida

Multiple Democrats used the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as an opportunity to accuse fellow Americans of terrorism. Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said they should be ashamed of themselves for doing so.

Probably the most egregious accusation came during a Sunday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Host Chuck Todd asked Harris whether the threat from supporters of former President Donald Trump is “equal or greater” to the threat the United States faced after 9/11.

“That’s an interesting question,” Harris said. “I have held many elected offices as district attorney, attorney general, senator and now vice president, and there’s an oath that we always take, which is to defend and uphold our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.

“We don’t compare the two in the oath, but we know they both can exist, and we must defend against it.”

Harris did not explicitly say whether she believes the threat from so-called “MAGA Republicans” is worse than the threat of foreign terrorism after 9/11, but she went right along with Todd’s comparison.

Twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made similar comments on CNN. She said there were “lessons still to be learned from what happened to us on 9/11 that we should be very aware of during this time in our country and the world’s history.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters played both these clips and more on Monday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime,” and he said comparing Trump supporters to radical Islamic terrorists is akin to “a declaration of war.”

He then welcomed Gabbard, a Hawaii Army National Guard veteran, onto the show. Her criticism of the Democrats’ suggestions was pointed.

“I feel sick right now,” Gabbard said. “I enlisted because of those jihadist attacks on 9/11 to support and defend our Constitution, to protect our fellow Americans, and to go after and kill those who attacked us on that day.”

Gabbard said she actually agrees that there is a domestic threat to our democracy, but it is coming from the other side of the political aisle.

“There is a domestic threat to our democracy, and it is a very serious one, but it is not in the hands of a few powerless Americans who are pissed off and frustrated that our government is failing us,” Gabbard said.

“It is the threat coming from some of the most powerful people in our government, some of the people that I’ve talked about in the Biden administration, the national security state apparatus that’s being weaponized against our fellow Americans … because they voted against the president or because they disagree with his policies.”

Democrats claim to be a unifying force in the U.S., but they continually paint anyone who disagrees with them as violent, radical terrorists. As Gabbard said, it’s hard to imagine anything more divisive and threatening than that.

