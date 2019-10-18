Tulsi Gabbard Eviscerates Hillary Clinton: 'Queen of Warmongers, Embodiment of Corruption'

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard offered a spirited response to Hillary Clinton on Thursday after the former secretary of state appeared to claim that the Hawaiian congresswoman is a “favorite of the Russians.”

Clinton made the comments on the “Campaign HQ” podcast hosted by David Plouffe, the campaign manager for former President Barack Obama’s successful 2008 presidential run.

Plouffe and Clinton discussed President Donald Trump’s surprising win in 2016 and suggested strategies they think the Trump campaign and the Republican Party may use to win again in 2020.

“One of the reasons he was able to win is the third-party vote,” Plouffe said. “He’s going to try and drive other people not to vote for him, but just to say, you know, you can’t vote for them either.”

Clinton agreed, offering “two parts” of Trump’s campaign strategy.

“Don’t vote for the other guy,” she says. “They’re also going to do third party again, and I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary, and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

While Clinton did not mention Gabbard by name, her next comment strongly implied that she was talking about the Hawaiian congresswoman.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton went on. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

“[The Republicans] know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they’ll have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it.”

Clinton’s bizarre claims require a bit of unpacking.

Many of Gabbard’s positions on foreign policy break from conventional Democratic rhetoric. An isolationist, Gabbard has garnered praise from libertarian-leaning Republicans like former Texas Rep. Ron Paul.

But Gabbard has also come under fire from establishment media outlets. The New York Times, for example, published an exposé on Gabbard on Saturday alleging that “far-right conspiracy theorists” support her campaign for its similarity to Trump’s bid to “Make America Great Again.”

“On podcasts and online videos, in interviews and Twitter feeds,” Times reporter Lisa Lerer wrote, “alt-right internet stars, white nationalists, libertarian activists and some of the biggest boosters of Mr. Trump heap praise on Ms. Gabbard.”

The Times also cited “supportive signs from online bot activity and the Russian news media” related to Gabbard’s campaign and referenced her “frequent mentions” in state-backed Russian news media.

A CNN analyst even called Gabbard a “puppet for the Russian government” on Tuesday.

Gabbard has slammed criticism from the media before, even calling out CNN and The Times by name in Tuesday’s Democratic debate (which was co-sponsored by the two media outlets).

Her response to Clinton’s unfounded claims, however, may be her most blistering critique yet.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton,” Gabbard tweeted. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Gabbard also blasted what she called the “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation” and blamed Clinton — along with her “powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine” — for being behind it.

Finally, the Hawaiian lawmaker challenged Clinton to run again herself.

“Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

