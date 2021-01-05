Tulsi Gabbard keeps proving why she’s a different kind of Democrat.

On the debate stage during the Democratic primary season, she made her mark devastating California Sen. Kamala Harris’ record as the attorney general of California. She’s consistently stood up to protect women’s sports from the predations of men who think they are female athletes.

And on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, the former congresswoman from Hawaii took on her fellow Democrats for proving again that the party that pretends to champion women and presents itself as the bastion of “science” is lying on both counts.

Gabbard’s interview focused on House changes that gutted perfectly sound English words denoting human relationships based on individual sexes to replace them with bloodless, generic terminology that erases the reality of sex entirely.

‘Out Of Touch With Reality’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips House Gender Neutral Terms Rules Change https://t.co/CpoxN4cbmn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2021

Among the rules approved Monday were changes that strike the word “chairman” in one spot – hard to believe it was still there, actually – and “seamen” in another – the more poetic “seafarers” is now favored.

Much more deadly to the English language — and the American soul — were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi & Co.’s decision to erase the flesh-and-blood words “father, mother, son, daughter” and the like in favor of assembly-line denotations like “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild.”

It the kind of nonsense a liberal Democrat could love – which means it was getting no sympathy from Carlson and Gabbard.

Check out the interview here. As usual with Carlson, the whole segment is worth watching, but the Gabbard appearance starts about the 2:35 mark.

In a news release trumpeting the new House rules before they were adopted, Pelosi and Democratic Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts, the House Rules Committee chairman, claimed “inclusion and diversity” as among their chief goals.

But as Gabbard made clear in the interview, all the changes really show is how “out of touch” the country’s most powerful progressives really are.

“How does it empower women to ban the acknowledgment that women exist?” Carlson asked.

“It absolutely does the very opposite of that, and it’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women,” Gabbard said.

“And this recent rule change that the House just actually voted and passed on today … removing references to mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters from congressional rules and administration, it’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of everyday Americans people in Congress are.”

The honorable members of Congress might been putting their time to better use by, say, working to make sure those who need the coronavirus vaccine the most – such as the elderly population – are getting it, Gabbard said.

But progressives have their priorities.

“Instead of doing something that could actually help save people’s lives, they are choosing instead to say you can’t say ‘mother’ or ‘father’ in any of this congressional language,” Gabbard said. “It’s astounding.”

She had plenty of supporters on social media, too.

I’m not just a parent, I’m a mother. How dare Pelosi try to rip my title that I’m honored to have. — Brixon Black (@BrixonB) January 5, 2021

I will always be a Mother, sister, daughter, aunt, granddaughter, and woman, and I will continue to use those words to accurately describe myself & my relationships. Diversity means different, a mother is different from a father, even if they both do parenting. — bramblecampbell (@BurdenCampbell) January 5, 2021

I support @TulsiGabbard Finally a democrat with common sense. — Jemal Baraka (@JemalBaraka) January 5, 2021

The language rules changes are just another in what is becoming a series of Democratic embarrassments as the new Congress opens. (But it will be tough to beat Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s ignorantly sacrilegious “amen and awoman” closing to the congressional session’s opening prayer on Sunday.)

And, with Pelosi’s shrunken majority this session compared to last, Americans can expect to see plenty more Democratic embarrassments to come.

The smaller Democratic numbers in the House will likely end up giving greater weight to the party’s most left-leaning elements – and Pelosi’s establishment power in the party has always been pretty far left to begin with, in the context of American politics.

That’s the kind of thing that makes a reasonably sensible Democrat like Gabbard stand out.

She’s a different kind of Democrat. So different, in fact, it’s going to be interesting to see if she remains one at all.

She might be too liberal for many conservative Republicans (her abortion position, for instance, is far from pro-life, though conservative by Democratic standards).

But she’s definitely too different to stay in the party she’s in.

