Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has launched an investigation of more than 120 biological laboratories overseas that have received U.S. tax dollars for decades.

Gabbard told the New York Post on Monday that her team is going to “identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain and what ‘research’ is being conducted to end dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and the world.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have,” Gabbard said. “Yet despite these obvious dangers, politicians, so-called health professionals, like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of these US-funded and supported biolabs and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.”

In May of 2024, the National Institute of Health Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak admitted to Congress that tax dollars funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, making viruses 10,000 times more infectious.

According to officials within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the laboratories under review are spread across more than 30 countries.

Many reportedly received support through a Pentagon program which was originally established after the Cold War to secure or dismantle weapons-related materials and prevent the spread of biological and chemical threats.

The report said that more than 40 of the facilities being reviewed are located in Ukraine. Intelligence officials cited concerns that laboratories in active conflict zones could face risks of compromise or disruption due to the war in the country.

Arguments have been made that lax oversight of research funding often flowing through federal agencies to grantees and subawardees creates a quagmire that prevents Americans from knowing whether potentially dangerous experiments are being conducted on their dime without their consent.

The DOJ may never act, but the American people know the truth: Fauci misled and defrauded this country. I won’t stop uncovering the truth around the great COVID cover-up. That’s why I will have a whistleblower testify before my committee this Wednesday. https://t.co/z5zxHIrx2M — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 11, 2026

ODNI officials stated that clinical trials being conducted at the biolabs are now “raising significant, ethical, financial and security concerns.”

In an attempt to discredit Russia’s allegations, the Biden administration released a statement insisting that “the United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.”

It is not a question surrounding “ownership” of the labs, however, but a question of the origin of funding which is allowing the labs to continue operations. Saying that the United States “does not own or operate” chemical or biological laboratories is not a denial of the now well-known fact that funding was being delivered through agencies, grantees, and subawardees of the U.S. government.

The renewed scrutiny reflects broader political debates in Washington surrounding gain-of-function research, which involves altering pathogens in ways that may increase transmissibility or virulence for scientific study.

Supporters of the work argue that it can help scientists prepare for future pandemics and develop vaccines or treatments.

Critics contend that such experiments carry significant biosafety risks if pathogens escape laboratory containment.

The administration’s review also revisits long-running disputes over U.S. research funding connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Federal agencies previously acknowledged that American-funded coronavirus experiments conducted there violated some grant reporting requirements.

Past comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci show him defending gain-of-function research. Fauci argued that the scientific benefits of understanding dangerous pathogens could outweigh the risks, though he also acknowledged the possibility of accidents or misuse.

TODAY is the day. The DOJ must charge Fauci for lying under oath or lose the chance forever. This man oversaw gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it repeatedly, and watched as you were called crazy for asking questions. The statute of limitations… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 11, 2026

During congressional testimony in March 2022, then-Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland acknowledged that Ukraine possessed biological research facilities and said the United States was concerned Russian forces might gain access to them. That testimony became a focal point in debates over whether U.S.-supported laboratories existed in the country and what role they served.

The investigation also arrives amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to reshape intelligence and national security policy under Gabbard’s leadership.

Since becoming Director of National Intelligence in 2025, Gabbard has emphasized transparency, intelligence reform, and what she describes as restoring public trust in government agencies.

Supporters of the inquiry argue that greater oversight is necessary because federal funding for overseas biological research has expanded significantly over the last two decades.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised the review and accused prior officials of failing to adequately disclose the scope of foreign laboratory funding.

I want to thank @POTUS46Archive @JoeBiden for pardoning me, it was the right thing to do, I was unnecessarily persecuted by sitting congressman like @RandPaul and many others and I’m thankful for Biden’s decision — Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci (@Dr_AnthonyFauci) January 24, 2025

Hegseth said the Trump administration is righting the wrongs of the Biden administration.

“The prior administration bankrolled dangerous Gain-of-Function research and foreign biolabs with American tax dollars, then deliberately hid it from the American people,” Hegseth said.

“The declassification of this discovery shows how little oversight this work had. Under President Trump’s leadership, DNI Tulsi Gabbard and the entire Cabinet are righting these historic wrongs and delivering justice for our warfighters and the ones they protect. The era of lies and betrayal is over.”

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