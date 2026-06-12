Tulsi Gabbard Releases 'Never Before Seen Intelligence' Exposing US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine and Other Countries

On Friday, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard presented evidence of U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine and elsewhere.

“Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine,” Gabbard wrote on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, in an accompanying video, the intelligence chief read or paraphrased a Friday news release.

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine. In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function… pic.twitter.com/RkPHnAbka9 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 12, 2026

“After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries,” the release read. “These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.”

Gabbard also described a conspiracy to conceal the biolabs’ existence.

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“Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people,” the release read. “The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America.”

Gabbard herself, as quoted in the press release, singled out prominent actors from former President Joe Biden’s administration. Most notably, she took aim at “so-called health professionals” like Anthony Fauci.

“Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth,” Gabbard said.

Accompanying documents identified “over 40 labs built and supported” in Ukraine alone.

Among the bioweapons and “disease-causing pathogens” housed in those facilities, the documents listed anthrax, Ebola, and the plague.

A corresponding map showed a heavy concentration of labs in the cities of Kyiv and Odesa. Of particular note, the map identified Odesa as a site of biological weapons storage.

Last month, Gabbard announced her resignation effective June 30. She cited her husband’s deteriorating health as the reason for her departure.

Friday’s release, of course, was hardly her first bombshell.

In July 2025, Gabbard unveiled evidence that appeared to show the precise date on which former President Barack Obama and members of his national security team allegedly decided to use manufactured intelligence to undermine then-incoming President Donald Trump’s first term by smearing the new president with baseless allegations of Russian collusion during the 2016 election. At the time, Gabbard called this a “treasonous conspiracy.”

As for the biolabs, the evidence released supported Russian claims from early 2022, shortly after the Russia-Ukraine War began.

“Recently found documents show that components of biological weapons were made in Ukraine’s laboratories, with funding from [the U.S. Department of Defense], in direct proximity to Russia,” the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom wrote on X, then known as Twitter.

The Russians even identified — correctly, it appears — anthrax and the plague as part of a U.S.-backed, Ukraine-based bioweapons program.

Of course, many people in Trump’s winning 2024 coalition have long suspected the biolabs’ existence.

In an August 2023 interview, for instance, conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson asked then-Democratic presidential candidate and now Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the alleged biolabs.

“We have biolabs in Ukraine because we’re developing bioweapons, and those bioweapons are using all kinds of new synthetic biology and CRISPR technology and genetic engineering techniques that were not available to previous generations. And they can make frightening, frightening stuff,” Kennedy replied.

In 2022, then-Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah accused Gabbard of “treasonous lies” for referring to U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine. Gabbard responded by threatening legal action against Romney and others who accused her of treason.

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