Following Tulsi Gabbard’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the ex-Hawaii lawmaker explained what led her to back the the 45th president just four years after supporting his Democratic opponent.

Gabbard, who endorsed Joe Biden in his 2020 presidential campaign after the failure of her own bid for the office, explained her embrace of Trump to Fox Business’ David Asman.

Asman and Gabbard’s conversation happened on Tuesday’s “Kudlow.”

Gabbard’s appearance on Fox Business came a day after she publicly endorsed Trump at a National Guard Association convention in Detroit.

“Since you and RFK are part of the Trump campaign, explain why,” Asman asked. “Why did you go with Trump?”

Gabbard said it is “very clear” that the choice in this election couldn’t be clearer.

“To put it simply, the choice for the American people is a choice with Donald Trump, a man who values peace, prosperity and freedom,” she said. “He has a record that proves that.

“And Vice President Kamala Harris, whose record shows an increasingly tyrannical government undermining our freedoms.”

The former Democratic lawmaker brought up the state of America and the world over the last four years, underlining the threat Vice President Kamala Harris would pose should the “vice” in her title be lopped off.

“We are embroiled in multiple wars and the world is closer to the brink of nuclear war than ever before,” Gabbard said. “With increasing economic hardship for Americans throughout these last three and a half years she has served as vice president of the United States. The contrast couldn’t be more clear.”

“This is personal for me,” Gabbard said, pointing to her experience as a soldier in the U.S. Army.

Gabbard affirmed what much of America realizes by now — the United States’ clout around the world is fading fast under the Biden-Harris administration.

Across the southernmost states, border czar Harris has been absent as hundreds of thousands of unknown foreign nationals illegally crossed into America.

Our adversaries overseas have become even more emboldened, with Russia invading neighboring Ukraine and a rapidly-growing China now considered capable of facing off against the United States.

Terror groups also appear to feel unthreatened by Biden and Harris, as can be seen by rebel actions in the Red Sea crisis.

Harris’ actions stand in stark contrast to the success seen under the Trump administration.

In November, Americans will decide which of these two track records will define our nation.

