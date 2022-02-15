On the heels of a federal indictment alleging that Hillary Clinton’s campaign spied on Donald Trump, even while he was president, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is not only shocked, she is one of the few Democrats to speak out about what must happen next.

Last week, special counsel John Durham unveiled an indictment alleging that Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired a tech company to “infiltrate” Donald Trump’s computer servers and to spy on Trump not only while he was a candidate, but even after he won the White House — all in an effort to push the false claim that Trump was working hand-in-hand with the Russians.

According to Durham, billing records show that Hillary paid campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann to tap into Trump’s campaign servers and spy on him. If this is true, Gabbard says, Hillary must be held accountable.

“The Durham investigation makes clear that Hillary Clinton and the power elite spied on the Trump campaign and White House, undermining our democracy, launching us into a new Cold War, endangering America and the world. Clinton and her warmongers must be held accountable,” Gabbard tweeted on Tuesday along with a video clip of her appearance on Fox News.

The Durham investigation makes clear that Hillary Clinton and the power elite spied on the Trump campaign and White House, undermining our democracy, launching us into a new Cold War, endangering America and the world. Clinton and her warmongers must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/uDaeo6ak5a — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 15, 2022

Gabbard is right: If Clinton spied on Trump, this is a massive breach of our democratic system and far worse than anything that happened during the famed Watergate break-in.

The Durham filing alleges that the Clinton campaign hatched a plot to infiltrate computer servers at Trump Tower and later the White House in order to cook up a political attack to establish an “inference” and “narrative” linking Trump to Russia, Fox News reported.

This hacked information was then passed to the attorney Michael Sussmann of the Clinton-connected law firm Perkins Coie.

The Durham investigation also noted that there has been no proof whatever to confirm the years of allegations by Clinton and her compliant media that Trump conspired with Vladimir Putin to undermine America’s elections.

The secret hacking of Trump’s servers coincided with the Hillary campaign’s attempts to smear Trump with Russia conspiracies. The Clinton campaign posted a number of tweets alleging that Trump was working for Russia.

On Oct. 31, 2016, for instance, Clinton tweeted: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank,” and shared a statement from her campaign’s senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan, who now serves as President Biden’s White House National Security advisor.

“This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Clinton operative Sullivan added. “Computer scientists have uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

This “secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia,” Clinton’s campaign exclaimed.

“This line of communication may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout this campaign,” he continued. “It raises even more troubling questions in light of Russia’s masterminding of hacking efforts that are clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” the statement concluded.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

In another tweet, Clinton exclaimed that it was “time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia.”

She also accused Trump of having a “secret server” link to Russia, a claim we now know to be false.

It’s time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia. https://t.co/D8oSmyVAR4 pic.twitter.com/07dRyEmPjX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2016

It turns out this was all built on lies and the media helped Clinton push these lies for four years. And that being the case, it isn’t even a little surprising that the story of Durham’s indictment is being ignored by the media.

