Could Tulsi Gabbard Run for President in 2024? New Polling Shows Her Ahead of Major Politicians Among GOP Voters

Since former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard publicly declared this week that she was leaving the Democratic Party, there have been rumors about the possibility of her making a presidential run in 2024 as an independent.

Though Gabbard has made no announcement about running, there have been reports that she is favored among other possible candidates.

According to Betfair, Gabbard is even the third most-favored to win the Republican nomination in 2024, with 10-1 odds, Newsweek reported.

Betfair puts former Vice President Mike Pence as the fourth favorite behind Gabbard now.

But former President Donald Trump is still the overall favorite, with 11-8 odds, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is just behind him at 12-5, Newsweek reported.

Gabbard won a lot of favor Tuesday when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and openly criticized the party as being “now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

She also accused Democrats of racializing major issues and undermining the basic tenets of the Constitution.

Her staunch stand against the party gained her widespread support quickly.

Though she has not announced any plans concerning 2024, Gabbard did say in June that she hopes to be the “voice for common sense” in 2024, Fox News reported.

“I’m really focused on how I can best be a voice for common sense, hold leaders accountable and speak the truth,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard suggested that anyone seeking election should be “focused on addressing the challenges that people across this country are facing and offering to serve them and address those challenges,” Fox reported.

Others have suggested that Gabbard would make a good running mate for Trump if he decides to run again, Newsweek reported.

However, Betfair gave DeSantis better odds for being Trump’s running mate than Gabbard, Newsweek added.

Many do not want to see Gabbard run for president though, despite her disparagement of the Democratic Party.

“C’mon people. Just because Tulsi Gabbard left the Democratic Party does not catapult her to a serious contender for Vice President on someone’s 2024 ballot,” one Twitter user posted.

