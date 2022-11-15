Tulsi Gabbard Signs Deal with Fox News

Former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard made waves last month after she formally dumped the Democratic Party. Now, it appears she’s chosen her new path.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Gabbard has reportedly inked a paid contributor deal with Fox News. The report said Gabbard officially joined the cable news powerhouse on Monday.

Fox News viewers have seen Gabbard in increased frequency over the past several weeks. On Monday night, she filled in for the network’s highest-rated host, Tucker Carlson, on its flagship primetime show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The former congresswoman touted her guest-hosting gig to her Twitter followers on Monday, though she didn’t reveal at the time that she had signed a deal with the network just hours before.

“Aloha friends, just finished a workout, my legs are a little wobbly, but I wanted to let you know I’m going to be guest-hosting for ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ this evening. Tune in, we will be live at 8:00 p.m. Eastern,” Gabbard said in a Twitter video.

Aloha! I will be stepping in for @TuckerCarlson today on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’! Join me live at 8:00pm ET on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/WPDL4w9ulM — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 14, 2022

Mediaite reported it was the second time she was asked to host Carlson’s show.

In October, Gabbard made a public and dramatic exit from the Democratic Party. According to Fox News, she labeled the party an “elitist cabal” on her way out.

Gabbard made the shocking announcement via a 30-minute video uploaded to her YouTube account. In the video, she explained her reasons for making an exit.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that’s under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism,” she said in the video.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

“I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite,” Gabbard said.

Doubling down, Gabbard called for “common sense, independent-minded Democrats” to join her in leaving the party.

Gabbard has openly criticized President Joe Biden and Democratic policies in the wake of her failed 2020 bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Her contrarian views have earned praise from many on the right, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

After she announced her exit from the Democratic Party, Gingrich described her as always “sort of an independent maverick.”

The former speaker added that he wasn’t surprised at her departure given that he believes the Democratic Party that Americans once knew was no longer recognizable.

The Times reported that Gabbard will regularly appear on Fox News programs starting next week.

