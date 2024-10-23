Tulsi Gabbard Stuns Trump After She Joins GOP: 'Most Elite Trade in the History of Trades'

Call it the trade of the century.

Forget Brock for Broglio or all the draft picks the Dallas Cowboys got in 1989 for a fading Herschel Walker. In an election year trade of former representatives, the Democrats have apparently been stuck with Liz Cheney while the Republicans are getting Tulsi Gabbard.

And even Donald Trump was surprised at the news.

Gabbard — who, as Fox News pointed out, was once the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016 before stepping down as she endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, before running herself for the Democratic nomination in 2020 — was officially an independent, albeit one who had endorsed Trump.

At a Greensboro, North Carolina rally on Tuesday night, however, she officially announced she was becoming a member of the GOP.

“I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party. I am joining the party of the people,” Gabbard said to the audience.

“The party of equality. The party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.”

The presidential nominee was appreciative.

“Thank you very much, Tulsi. That’s great. Wow, that was a surprise,” Trump said. “That was really, she’s been independent for a long time. That’s a great thing. A great honor. Thank you very much, Tulsi.”

In her full remarks, Gabbard said that the party of Kamala Harris has no room for “independent-minded people like myself who love our country and are committed to the Constitution and to freedom.”

“But we do have a home in the Republican Party where we are welcomed with open arms by President Trump, and so many of you who love our country,” she added.

Those remarks were highlighted in her post of the speech on social media:

For independent-thinkers like myself, there is no home in the Democrat Party. However, there is a home for us in the Republican Party. The Republican Party of warmongering elite Dick Cheney is in the past. Trump’s GOP is a big open tent party of the people, equality,… pic.twitter.com/lz19KyYERf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 23, 2024

Of course, people noticed the fact that the Republicans had pulled off quite the trade. See this remark, for instance, from conservative pundit and political operative Greg Price, who called it the “most elite trade in the history of trades”:

The most elite trade in the history of trades. pic.twitter.com/mgLSknIfwT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 23, 2024

Indeed, while Harris is talking about “independent-minded people” uniting behind Republicans, it’s worth noting that both Cheneys worth caring about — Liz and Dick — are currently barnstorming America with Kamala Harris and crew telling conservatives they have “permission” to vote for a Democrat this time.

Let that difference sink in.

Perhaps this is a matter of “Gabbard say[ing] what everyone knows,” as Politico stated. If true, the Cheneys coming out as full-throated Democrats will basically confirm what everyone knows, as well: The GOP is the big-tent party, whereas the Democrats are the party of establishment rule, which trots out the Cheneys to give you “permission” to vote for them.

I think we’re all pretty happy with that trade, no?

