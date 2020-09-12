A growing list of lawmakers is condemning Netflix over its recently released drama “Cuties,” which controversially sexualizes twerking pre-teen girls.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii slammed Netflix on Friday, describing “Cuties” as “child porn” and accusing the streaming giant of fueling pedophilia and human trafficking.

The former Democratic presidential candidate appears to be the first high-profile Democrat to come out against the controversial film.

“[Netflix] child porn ‘Cuties’ will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

She added: “1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter.”

“Netflix, you are now complicit,” Gabbard concluded, adding the tag #CancelNetflix.

Gabbard wasn’t finished.

The Hawaii Democrat replied to a tweet connecting the film to human trafficking and arguing the issue is not getting enough attention.

“I agree. Most people think it’s not a serious issue or that it just happens to some people in other places. It is rampant and happening in our own communities,” Gabbard wrote.

I agree. Most people think it’s not a serious issue or that it just happens to some people in other places. It is rampant and happening in our own communities. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

She also commented on another tweet to announce she had canceled her subscription to Netflix.

“Me too,” she wrote in response to a user who posted: “Canceled netflix this morning when I saw this s—.”

Sen. Ted Cruz also lashed out at Netflix over its decision to offer content which sexualizes children.

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Cruz asked for a Department of Justice investigation into Netflix.

“The video streaming service and content-producer Netflix is currently hosting a film entitled ‘Cuties’ that sexualizes young girls, including through dance scenes that simulate sexual activities and a scene exposing a minor’s bare breast,” the Texas Republican wrote Friday.

“I urge the Department of Justice to investigate the production and distribution of this film to determine whether Netflix, its executives, or the individuals involved in the filming and production of ‘Cuties’ violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.”

Cruz and Gabbard’s comments add to the growing congressional scrutiny of Netflix over its decision to distribute the sexually charged movie.

Two GOP senators have also sent letters to Netflix asking the company to explain its position on streaming the film on its platform.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley wrote on Twitter that Netflix “should explain to the public why it is distributing a film, ‘Cuties,’ that appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare.”

.@Netflix should explain to the public why it is distributing a film, “Cuties,” that appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare pic.twitter.com/OZH4HCLy0Y — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah added: “This exploitation of minors will not be tolerated.”

This exploitation of minors will not be tolerated.https://t.co/U5xNWnfRCC — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 11, 2020

Subscription cancellations appear to be piling up:

DONE ✅

I don’t support child erotic movies nor normalizing child sexualization#CancelNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/vJo4IIUI7n — L (@anm_badf) September 11, 2020

There are few things we’ve done this week more satisfying than fulfilling #CancelNetflix account live on the air. This war against Cultural Marxism has a target we can truly affect immediately. It’s incumbent on right-minded folks to take action. https://t.co/ZZjz3TMN21 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 11, 2020

Despite facing a backlash and mounting cancellations, Netflix is standing by the movie.

The streaming giant has asked critics to give the film a chance.

“‘Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

