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Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams, hug before she is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12, 2025.
Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams, hug before she is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Tulsi Gabbard Thanks Trump After Officially Resigning to Tend to Husband: 'I Remain Grateful'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 19, 2026 at 4:15am
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Tulsi Gabbard officially left the Trump administration on Thursday night, ending her tenure as director of national intelligence with a message of gratitude to President Donald Trump.

Gabbard announced in May that she would resign from her position after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

As she left the Office of the Director of National Intelligence headquarters for the final time, Gabbard posted a message on X reflecting on her tenure in office.

“I just walked out of @ODNIgov HQ for the last time,” she wrote.

“Thank you President Trump — I remain grateful for the profound honor of serving the American people and our nation as the Director of National Intelligence.”

Will you miss Tulsi Gabbard as part of Trump’s cabinet?

She concluded the post with a simple signoff: “@DNIGabbard, out.”

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Hours before signing off for good, Gabbard released documents she said showed Dr. Anthony Fauci was aware of the lab origins of COVID.

Gabbard stated: “Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024.”

She added, “It’s time you know the truth.”

In a press release, Gabbard said Fauci knew of the origins of the virus, suppressed voices that challenged him, and then lied to lawmakers about it.

Gabbard’s office said, “Testimony from multiple whistleblowers reveals intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s COVID-origin conclusions faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks.”

“This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried.”

According to Gabbard, Fauci was in communication with U.S. intelligence agencies about viral research, despite telling lawmakers under oath that he had no knowledge of any such research.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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