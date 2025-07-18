Tulsi Gabbard Uncovers 'Treasonous Conspiracy' Within Obama Admin, Releases Bombshell Documents

Turns out, at least according to the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, that the administration of former President Barack Obama was, in fact, a “treasonous” bunch that had it in for President Donald Trump.

Now, that’s not exactly a surprise to anyone who’s paid even a modicum of attention to the Obama family (really, pick any of them) over the last decade or so.

Anyone not drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid saw — or worse, experienced firsthand — just how little the Obama dynasty cared for anything even tangentially related to Americana.

Encroaching on freedoms and privacy? Been there.

Vile hypocrisy that undermines the poorest of us? Oh, yes.

Making everything about race? Duh.

Divisive politics meant to fracture America’s camaraderie? It’s practically their calling card.

And yet, despite the overwhelming evidence that the Obama administration was anathema to America, the loyal lapdogs on the left continue to prop them up as some beacon of virtue.

Perhaps those dogs should take a moment to listen to Gabbard.

Do you think Tulsi Gabbard has done a good job as Director of National Intelligence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2689 Votes) No: 1% (22 Votes)

According to a bombshell Fox News report, Gabbard has uncovered a trove of damning documents that expose just how little Obama and his flunkies cared for the country.

“Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Friday declassified documents revealing ‘overwhelming evidence’ that demonstrates how, after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump-Russia collusion probe,” Fox News reported.

The outlet added: “The Obama administration ‘manufactured and politicized intelligence’ to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, despite information from the intelligence community stating otherwise.”

Gabbard made crystal clear that this was unacceptable.

“The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government,” Gabbard told Fox News Digital.

She further explained: “Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

Independent journalist Greg Price shared the declassified briefing online:

Wow. @DNIGabbard just declassified a draft Presidential Daily Brief from Dec 8, 2016 in which Obama’s intel community assessed that Russia did not impact the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/SVQbhB3odY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 18, 2025

Now, given the (mostly) frosty relationship between the Trump and Obama camps, one may be compelled to chalk this up as little more than partisan finger-pointing.

But it’s worth considering that Obama has faced similar allegations — that he’s some sort of shadowy Democrat power broker — from his own camp, too.

In fact, a number of reports have suggested that Barack Obama has his unsuccessful fingerprints all over the doomed 2024 Democratic ticket. From tampering with failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris to not-so-gently nudging former President Joe Biden out the door, Obama has faced these sorts of charges before.

Given all that, are Gabbard’s bombshell revelations really all that surprising?

Of course not. But that doesn’t make it any less important. The best disinfectant will always be the light, and Gabbard brought some damning Obama documents under that illuminating microscope.

Good.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.