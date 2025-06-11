Tulsi Gabbard Warns We're 'Closer to the Brink of Nuclear Annihilation Than Ever Before' in Haunting Video

It goes without saying that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard knows things that your average American simply won’t be privy to.

But any American who’s paid a modicum of attention in History 101 probably already knows about the horrors of nuclear weaponry that Gabbard discussed in the first half of a haunting, viral video posted Tuesday.

It’s the other stuff Gabbard had to say that Americans may not know about — and may prefer not to know about.

The video began with the DNI recounting a recent trip to Hiroshima in Japan.

(For the Americans who didn’t pay a modicum of attention in History 101, that’s one of the sites nuked by the U.S. to bring a decisive and definitive conclusion to World War II.)

“I recently visited Hiroshima, and stood at the epicenter of a city scarred by the unimaginable horror caused by a single nuclear bomb dropped in 1945,” Gabbard wrote in her post’s caption. “What I saw, the stories I heard, and the haunting sadness that remains, will stay with me forever.”

“This [nuclear] attack obliterated [Hiroshima],” Gabbard said in the video. “[It] killed over 300,000 people, many dying instantly.”

Those that didn’t die arguably had it worse, as they suffered all manner of horrific burns and radiation poisoning.

Gabbard also spoke about how some of the survivors of the attack had been asked to paint images of their memories, as a form of handling trauma.

Those images were straight out of a storyboard mock-up for a horror movie, including one particularly visceral image that depicted a shambling human cupping his eye that’s dangling near his chin.

But what does this have to do with the United States of America in 2025?

“Yet this one bomb that caused so much destruction in Hiroshima was tiny compared to today’s nuclear bombs,” Gabbard explained. “The bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima had a yield of just 15 kilotons of TNT.

“Whereas today’s nuclear warheads range in size from 100 kilotons to over 1 megaton.”

(A megaton is roughly 1000 kilotons.)

WARNING: The following video contains images that may disturb some readers.

I recently visited Hiroshima, and stood at the epicenter of a city scarred by the unimaginable horror caused by a single nuclear bomb dropped in 1945. What I saw, the stories I heard, and the haunting sadness that remains, will stay with me forever. pic.twitter.com/TmxmxiGwnV — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 10, 2025

“A single nuclear weapon today could kill millions in just minutes,” Gabbard continued, alongside some haunting imagery of nukes going off near noted American sites, like the Golden Gate Bridge. “Just one of these nuclear bombs would vaporize everything at its core. People, buildings, life itself.”

Gabbard then noted that the initial blast that “would vaporize everything” is just part of the issue, as radiation fallout from such a large blast would be significant.

A potential nuclear winter, for example, would blot out the sun with ash, soot, and smoke, crippling what few crops could even grow on the irradiated lands, which is to say nothing of acidic rain.

So why bring this up now?

Gabbard used this video to urge Americans to shed the warmongering tendencies of past administrations, because this world of mutually-assured nuclear destruction is getting dangerously close to reality.

“This is the reality of what’s at stake, what we are facing now,” Gabbard said. “Because as we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers.

“Perhaps it’s because they are confident that they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and for their families, that regular people won’t have access to.

“So, it’s up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness. We must reject this path to nuclear war and work toward a world where no one has to live in fear of a nuclear holocaust.”

