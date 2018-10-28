SECTIONS
Turkish Army Shells US-Backed Kurds

Chris McGrath / Getty ImagesTurkish soldiers stand guard outside the entrance to Aliaga Prison Court after American pastor Andrew Brunson arrived ahead of his court hearing on October 12, 2018 in Izmir, Turkey. Brunson has been under house arrest in Izmir, Turkey since October 2016 while awaiting trial. Turkey has accused Brunson of abetting terrorist groups and supporting Fethullah Gulen, the cleric blamed for the failed coup attempt in 2016. Brunson's case has been a source of tension between the two countries and triggered US sanctions and tariffs to be imposed on Turkey. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

By The Western Journal
at 6:58am
On Sunday, the Turkish army shelled positions held by the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in a new spike in tension along the borders.

Ankara considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia an extension of its own insurgent groups, which it refers to as “terrorists and separatists,” and sent its military into Syria two years ago to drive the group and Islamic State militants away from its borders in northwestern Syria.

Recently, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to expand the military operations to clear the borders from “terror.”

The Syrian militias, known as the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or the YPG, are the backbone of the U.S.-backed force that is fighting Islamic State militants. The alliance between the Kurdish fighters and Washington soured relations between the U.S. and Turkey, a fellow NATO member.

The rare Turkish shelling east of the Euphrates comes a day after an international summit on Syria hosted by Turkey, which called for an inclusive political process and for creating conditions to allow the return of millions of refugees.

Speaking at the summit, Erdogan said Turkey has been among those most harmed by “terror organizations” in neighboring Syria.

“We will continue eliminating threats against our national security at its root in the Euphrates’ east as we have done so in its west,” Erdogan said.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Turkish artillery strikes Sunday hit trenches and positions built by the YPG on a hill in the village of Zor Moghar, in rural northern Aleppo.

The village is across the Euphrates River that separates Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces and the YPG.

The YPG said in a statement the shelling killed a Kurdish fighter from the Self Defense Forces. The newly formed forces are affiliated with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, leading the fight against IS in eastern Syria.

The YPG said the Turkish shelling was “unprovoked” and is a distraction from the fight against IS in eastern Syria.

“Any illegitimate attack against northern Syria will not go unanswered,” the YPG said in a statement.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish Hawar news agency also reported the shelling, saying Turkish artillery targeted other villages east of the Euphrates as well. Hawar said there were no reports of casualties.

The Observatory said the shelling in the villages west of Kobani, a stronghold of the Kurdish fighters, came while Kurdish fighters were on high alert following Turkish threats.

The U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces are fighting IS militants in their last pocket in southeastern Syria. The militant group has carried out a major attack on the Kurdish-led forces in some of the most intense fighting in the last few days, regaining ground and killing scores of fighters.

The U.S.-led Coalition vowed Sunday to regain territory lost by its Syrian allies, describing the fighting as “difficult.”

“It is very difficult because we are in the last stages, where almost every (IS) fighter is in a suicide belt,” said Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the coalition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recently Posted

