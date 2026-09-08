Turning Point Condemns Georgetown 'Mockers and Trolls' Planning Event for Charlie Kirk's Death Anniversary

Turning Point USA is denouncing rumors about an upcoming event at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where students will reportedly participate in a Charlie Kirk “lookalike contest.”

Fox News Digital published a piece about the event Monday after the school’s TPUSA chapter shared screenshots of promotional posts from social media.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, which is the anniversary of Kirk’s assassination that took place in 2025 at Utah Valley University.

The contest was promoted on the anonymous social media platform “Fizz,” used by Georgetown students, with the first announcement getting over 2,200 upvotes. Georgetown only has about 6,000 undergraduate students.

The University’s TPUSA chapter highlighted one slogan in particular, which read, “Pull up to Copley Lawn and speak the truth while the cost is high,” saying it was meant as a shot at Kirk’s memory and the organization.

In response, TPUSA student members set up a station on campus to condemn the event, according to statements they shared with Fox News.

Outrage as Georgetown students reportedly plan Charlie Kirk ‘lookalike contest’ on assassination anniversary https://t.co/yeahrqjRZJ pic.twitter.com/kAfZgXfd27 — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2026

Additionally, there have been rumblings about an Erika Kirk lookalike contest, with users mocking the widow and suggesting that the winner of the Charlie Kirk contest be paired with her doppelganger.

Heidi Sui, who serves as Turning Point USA’s Georgetown University Chapter president, told Fox News Digital that the group “strongly condemns any events that aim to disrespect Charlie Kirk and the upcoming memorial ceremony at UVU.”

“These events are not representative of how Americans feel about Charlie and his legacy,” she declared. “To the millions of us who listened to his debates, Charlie never celebrated violence. But some liberal students do. And they are doing it right here — in our nation’s capital, of all places.”

Sui also said that these students crossed the line of simple political disagreements by “celebrating” Kirk’s death in such a manner.

TPUSA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet also commented on the potential event, saying, “A culture that can no longer simply mourn the fallen, or respect them enough to at least keep their mouth shut, is a culture that has lost touch with a basic sense of shared humanity. Shame on any of the mockers and trolls who debase themselves by continuously proving Charlie outclassed them in every conceivable way.”

A Georgetown University spokesperson provided a statement and said there is “no activity on campus related to these posts.”

“Georgetown is not planning such an event and, to our knowledge, no student organization is hosting or planning such an event,” it read.

“We take these anonymous posts seriously and condemn their language as deeply inconsistent with Georgetown University’s values. We are monitoring this closely to ensure the safety of the University community.”

The spokesperson added, “Georgetown is committed to ensuring that all members of our community have a safe and welcoming place to learn and receive the support they need to do so. We seek to create a living and learning community that promotes thoughtful, respectful dialogue.”

The school said it supports “free expression of ideas and opinions,” but went on to say that “making light of a victim of violence is counter to our values and deeply disappointing. Students are expected to know the policies that guide life on campus, including the Speech and Expression policy and the Code of Student Conduct.”

This news comes just days after Erika Kirk, who took over for her late husband as CEO of TPUSA, wrote a touching tribute to her husband in The New York Times.

She described the aftermath of his death as a “fever dream” of grief, but expressed gratitude for the time they shared.

“Occasionally, I’m asked whether I’m angry at God. I say no,” she wrote. “My husband was one of one. I was blessed to be his wife, and I understood his assignment here on Earth, which he more than fulfilled.”

“I know my husband is in heaven,” Erika added, “but I ache for him to be here.”

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