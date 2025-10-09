Turning Point Confirms Authenticity of Leaked Charlie Kirk Text Messages About Conflicts with Donors

In the somber aftermath of the tragic assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, conservative supporters have all grieved in their own ways.

Some consumed as much Kirk content as they could. Others donated to various causes (or to TPUSA directly). A few even tried to pick up Kirk’s college campus work where he had left off.

And then there are those who just wanted to know what was going on with Kirk in the final months of his life, and if there could be any clues about his assassination gleaned from that.

(Some may interpret this as the “bargaining” phase of grief.)

One of the key topics that this last group of people has been focused on was Kirk’s relationship with Israel.

Publicly, Kirk had long been a vocal supporter of Israel and its right to exist.

However, some within Kirk’s orbit have claimed that the slain conservative leader had actually been evolving and changing.

The most common posthumous claim being made about Kirk’s thoughts on Israel goes something like this: While Kirk still supported Israel, he was beginning to have doubts about both Israel’s military aggressiveness and the U.S. being so inextricably linked to Israeli policies.

Controversial podcaster Candace Owens shared text messages that seemed to confirm that Kirk, at the very least, was growing disenfranchised with Jewish donors.

Many instantly dismissed Owens’ claims, but there may be some credence to them.

And no, it’s not just Candace Owens claiming they’re real. TPUSA affirmed the messages’ authenticity, as well.

TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet confirmed that those messages were real in Tuesday’s episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show:”

“I want to take the start of this show to address some of the things that have been going around on public, namely about a text, a group text chain that has been made known and released by Candace Owens,” Kolvet said to begin the show. “And I just want to address it head-on, because that was a text grab, a screen grab, that I had shared with people.

“So it is authentic, and I want to go into it, because I actually am really excited that the truth is out there.”

Some of the apparently authentic messages shared by Kirk in that text chain include:

“Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker [Carlson],” one message from Kirk read. “I’m thinking of inviting Candace.”

“Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes,” Kirk added. “I cannot and will not be bullied like this … Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro Israel cause.”

Kolvet and co-host Blake Neff then proceeded to explore the entire ordeal a bit more.

Initially, Kolvet and Neff opened up about some of the criticisms they’ve both been getting that they haven’t spoken out enough about Kirk’s death. The two revealed that they’ve both been relatively mum due to the pending investigation into Kirk’s assassination.

Neither man wants to be the reason the trial or investigation goes awry with an errant, emotional comment.

Then, it was time to address the texts themselves and the controversy they’ve caused.

“Charlie was adamantly free speech, and I am not personally going to impugn anybody’s character, who is asking questions and looking for answers,” Kolvet said. “And I will say that that text chain is consistent with public frustrations that he voiced many times.”

Kolvet added: “This is consistent with things that he told his friends.”

Kolvet continued: “What is the truth about the way Charlie felt about Israel? Well, it’s complicated, and it’s nuanced, and it’s [something Charlie was wrestling with] for months, and it’s probably somewhere between the Bibi letter and the … group text.”

(Kirk had previously written a glowing letter of support for Israel to Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu — which also came to light posthumously.)

“I don’t even think there’s ‘a between’ about it,” Neff chimed in. “I think those are extremely consistent with the exact same worldview. Charlie was not hiding things from people.”

You can view the entire segment for yourself below:







Neff also pleaded with viewers not to make any judgments about Kirk in light of these latest revelations.

“People are going to try to make you fixate on a particular quote or a particular line to make you think that there was something hidden,” Neff said.

“There was nothing hidden about Charlie’s views on Israel.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.