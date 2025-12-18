Charlie Kirk's Radio Time Slot Handed Off to Scott Jennings

CORRECTION, DEC. 18, 2025: The original titles of this article claimed that “Turning Point” USA had handed off Kirk’s radio time slot to Scott Jennings. In actuality, it was reported that Salem Radio Network made the change. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings will take over a talk radio time slot formerly held by Charlie Kirk.

Axios reported on Wednesday that Salem Radio Network is tapping Jennings, along with Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, to fill “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

Marlow will host the noon to 1:00 p.m. slot, while Jennings will expand his current one-hour program at 2:00 p.m. on weekdays to run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The change will start on Jan. 5.

“Jennings’ profile has surged in recent years, fueled by his combative CNN appearances defending President Trump in clashes with liberal co-panelists,” Axios noted.

‘The Charlie Kirk Show,” co-hosted by Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff, will continue on the Salem Podcast Network as a podcast.

Jennings responded to the announcement, posting on social media, “To my friend Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team, thank you for your stewardship of Charlie’s radio legacy… These are some of the most important hours in talk radio.”

The late Rush Limbaugh reigned supreme during the noon to 3:00 p.m. talk radio hours for decades until his death in 2021.

Kolvet said of Salem’s decision that “ultimately we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion” as “The Charlie Kirk Show” continues as a podcast.

“While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not,” he added.

Regarding their new radio lineup, a Salem representative told Axios that “the network anticipates over 300 radio stations will be taking the shows, serving over 1.2 million listeners a week. More than a million additional listeners are expected to tune in via podcasts.”

Jennings is also a senior political contributor for CNN and previously served as White House aide to George W. Bush and on his two successful presidential campaigns.

Jennings communicated in the spirit of Charlie Kirk at an event at Liberty University in Virginia last month as he spoke of the importance of Western civilization.

“The West is not a place on a map. It is a set of ideas born in Jerusalem and Athens and Rome and carried forward by generations who believed in truth, individual responsibility, and the rule of law,” he said.

Jennings made the case that central to Western civilization is the belief that our rights come not from the Constitution or the founding fathers, but from God.

“The left wants you to believe that your rights are whatever they decide to give you. That’s why they can take them away so easily,” he said.

Let us remember that saving Western civilization is not an act of nostalgia. It is an act of stewardship. The” Revolution of Common Sense” that President Trump has ushered in is our window to STOP the advance of evil forces who want to tear it down. Failure is not an option. pic.twitter.com/XW6gGrhxSG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 14, 2025

“This is why the left is so hostile to faith,” Jennings argued. “They need you to believe that they are the highest authority in your life.”

He concluded, “If we remain faithful to God and to the truths that built this great Western civilization, then our best days and the world’s are still ahead.”

