Share
News
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the 2024 Republican National Convention (Photo by Andrew HarnikGetty Images)

Turning Point to Hold First Campus Event Since Charlie Kirk's Assassination - Powerful Tribute Planned

 By Johnathan Jones  September 22, 2025 at 3:00pm
Share

Turning Point USA is set to hold its first campus event nearly two weeks after the assassination of its co-founder, Charlie Kirk.

The conservative group confirmed to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis that it’s moving forward with a sold-out stop on “The American Comeback Tour,” at the University of Minnesota Monday evening.

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles said the tribute will be powerful.

“There will be an empty chair on stage,” he told “Fox & Friends First.” “I will give a tribute to Charlie, and then we will open up the floor to an open conversation.”

Knowles added, “The event will go on. I think that Charlie’s enemies thought that they could not only silence him, but in fact, silence his whole movement. That will not happen.”

“People who disagree can — like at all of his events — cut to the front of the line, and we will continue to have a healthy debate,” he said.

Turning Point tour will take place at the school around 6:30 p.m. local time. Attendees must preregister, be 18 or older, and show valid ID before entering.

A separate “Prove Me Wrong” event that was set for noon appears to have been canceled.

Have you ever been to a Turning Point USA event?

The University of Minnesota also announced special security measures for the main gathering.

School President Rebecca Cunningham told the campus community last week, “In addition to the exceptional services our Department of Public Safety oversees every day, the University has policies in place to identify event safety needs and recommend appropriate plans that aim to keep everyone in attendance safe.”

She added, “Violence has no place at the University or in the communities where we live and work.”

A vigil for Kirk will be held at the Minnesota State Capitol at 7 p.m. on Monday as well, KMSP-TV reported.

Tens of thousands of people showed up to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday for Kirk’s memorial service.

Related:
'Unlike Anything We've Seen': Pastors Say Church Attendance Exploding in Wake of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

President Donald Trump addressed the gathering, as did Kirk’s widow, who forgave his killer during an emotional speech.

Erika Kirk ended her remarks by vowing to continue her husband’s mission.

Millions viewed the memorial in person and online.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Turning Point to Hold First Campus Event Since Charlie Kirk's Assassination - Powerful Tribute Planned
Breaking: Disney and ABC Bring Back Jimmy Kimmel Despite Charlie Kirk Controversy
Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be 'Sent Back to Somalia'
MLB Player Skips Game to Attend Charlie Kirk's Memorial
CNN Lets Jasmine Crockett Tell Disgraceful Lies About Charlie Kirk on the Day of His Memorial
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation