Turning Point to Hold First Campus Event Since Charlie Kirk's Assassination - Powerful Tribute Planned

Turning Point USA is set to hold its first campus event nearly two weeks after the assassination of its co-founder, Charlie Kirk.

The conservative group confirmed to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis that it’s moving forward with a sold-out stop on “The American Comeback Tour,” at the University of Minnesota Monday evening.

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles said the tribute will be powerful.

“There will be an empty chair on stage,” he told “Fox & Friends First.” “I will give a tribute to Charlie, and then we will open up the floor to an open conversation.”

Knowles added, “The event will go on. I think that Charlie’s enemies thought that they could not only silence him, but in fact, silence his whole movement. That will not happen.”

THAT WILL CONTINUE: Over 90,000 Mourners Gathered In Arizona To Remember The Life Of Charlie Kirk As A New Chapter of TPUSA Has Just Begun.

Host Of ‘The Michael Knowles Show’ And Host Of Today's University Of Minnesota TPUSA Event @michaeljknowles Joined F&F First This Morning. pic.twitter.com/YtjLYQ0lGE — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) September 22, 2025

“People who disagree can — like at all of his events — cut to the front of the line, and we will continue to have a healthy debate,” he said.

Turning Point tour will take place at the school around 6:30 p.m. local time. Attendees must preregister, be 18 or older, and show valid ID before entering.

A separate “Prove Me Wrong” event that was set for noon appears to have been canceled.

Have you ever been to a Turning Point USA event? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (5 Votes) No: 98% (223 Votes)

The University of Minnesota also announced special security measures for the main gathering.

School President Rebecca Cunningham told the campus community last week, “In addition to the exceptional services our Department of Public Safety oversees every day, the University has policies in place to identify event safety needs and recommend appropriate plans that aim to keep everyone in attendance safe.”

She added, “Violence has no place at the University or in the communities where we live and work.”

A vigil for Kirk will be held at the Minnesota State Capitol at 7 p.m. on Monday as well, KMSP-TV reported.

Tens of thousands of people showed up to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday for Kirk’s memorial service.

President Donald Trump addressed the gathering, as did Kirk’s widow, who forgave his killer during an emotional speech.

Erika Kirk ended her remarks by vowing to continue her husband’s mission.

Millions viewed the memorial in person and online.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.