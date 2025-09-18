Turning Point USA Preparing for Potential Legal Action Against Charlie Kirk Slanderers: 'We Have Good Lawyers'

Bad-mouthing slain Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk could prove to be a costly proposition, according to one leader of the organization.

In a recent appeared on Scott Jennings’ show, “The Charlie Kirk Show” executive producer Andrew Kolvet said the organization is taking a measured approach in the aftermath of Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination.

“We have all of our friends out there on social media. They’re sending all this stuff, so just trust me, we are seeing it all. We are logging it all, and I’m not — I’m not prepared to get ahead of ourselves or Erika or the organization, but I will say that we have really good lawyers,” he said in a post on X.

Kolvet noted, there are “bad people intentionally lying and maligning the legacy of Charlie Kirk.”

He said, Kirk “was the most decent man I have ever worked with — the most truly good and generous and loyal and full of integrity man that I have ever worked with.”

🚨We’ve all seen the malicious lies and celebrations following Charlie Kirk’s assassination. I asked @TPUSA‘s @AndrewKsway if the Kirk family is considering any legal action. His response: “We are seeing it all… We have good lawyers.” pic.twitter.com/EWEQE6Y9GB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 15, 2025

Kolvet said, Kirk’s attackers are “people that never knew him” who “want to take a man that spent literally years and hundreds and hundreds and hundreds and thousands of hours of footage, and they’re gonna try and parse one or two things he said, uh, and act like that was somehow the definition of a man and not even give you the context by the way.”

The tactic “is just so dishonest, and so gross, because they will take .001 percent of anything he said and ignore, intentionally, the 99.999 percent of the things he did and said,” he said.

But amid attacks on Kirk, he said there is a bright side.

“I don’t think anybody’s buying it,” he said.

On the website First Things. R.R. Reno noted that Kirk’s death comes at a time that America is at a crossroads.

“We are living through another revolution in American public life. The multicultural, open society consensus that has dominated for many decades is being challenged,” Reno wrote after noting that Kirk’s killing evoked memories of the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“A growing majority demands borders and national reconsolidation — America First,” Reno wrote.

“In this revolution, it’s not Southern whites who are outraged. Instead, the disbelief, anger, and bitterness are expressed by educated elites, especially Baby Boomers, who have known no other consensus than the one now losing its grip.”

Reno noted that “assassinations are symptoms.”

“They are the dark fruit of passionate conflict over the future of our nation. We should certainly do everything we can to bring civility to this conflict, which is well underway in the United States (and elsewhere in the nations of the West). But we should not temper our convictions,” he wrote.

“After all, Kirk was right, and we should not be shy about saying so. As most of us feel in our bones, we are at a turning point. It’s not just a matter of economics and foreign policy. Many — and I count myself among them — don’t like the American society created by open borders, multicultural ideology, LGBT advocates, and Black Lives Matter. We want a society anchored in faith, family, and flag.”

