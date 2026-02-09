Turning Point USA's Alternative Halftime Show Draws Huge Numbers

In its first effort to provide a Super Bowl halftime show worthy of America, Turning Point USA successfully staged an alternative halftime concert that attracted millions of viewers.

The show featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. It streamed on YouTube and Rumble during the time Bad Bunny was performing at the Super Bowl in a show that excluded anyone who only spoke English, according to Fox News.

“This is real American,” Gilbert who wore a “God, family country” T-shirt, said as he kicked off the show, according to Fox News.

WHAT. A. SHOW. 🇺🇸 Thank you to everyone who tuned in for our All-American Halftime Show! What was your favorite part? pic.twitter.com/tMW9vKuKqe — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 9, 2026

The show took a moment to pay tribute to founder Charlie Kirk.

The tribute took place when Kid Rock a song, and read: “In remembrance of Charlie Kirk,” alongside photos of Charlie’s wife, Erika, and their children.

The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone, with a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher. And the numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final… pic.twitter.com/qNw3wfXrXR — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 9, 2026

“The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone, with a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher,” Kolvet posted on X.

“And the numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final counts incoming). Based on tonight’s success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027. God bless America,” he wrote, noting in a video that “It kind of blew our minds” to see the viewership numbers.

Been getting so many texts like this tonight after the halftime show. What a moment. Incredibly proud to be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/IwdZekDyCc — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 9, 2026

“Been getting so many texts like this tonight after the halftime show. What a moment. Incredibly proud to be a part of it,” Kolvet wrote in another post on X.

During the show, Brice offered a song that said, in part, “little boys ain’t little girls,” with a chorus that went, “It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays,” according to The New York Times.

Brice dedicated that song to Kirk, saying, “Charlie, you gave people microphones so they could say what was on their minds.”

The Hegseth family is watching. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/86ultvud8y — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 9, 2026

Among those captivated by the show was Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“The Hegseth family is watching,” he wrote on X.

Prior to the show, Kolvet said the show was “an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom,” according to Fox News.

