Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet Fumes Over Judge's 'Unreal' Decision in Tyler Robinson Trial

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet expressed frustration with the judge setting the next hearing date in the Charlie Kirk murder trial for the end of October.

Kolvet posted on X following Monday’s pre-trial hearing in Utah, writing, “State: Let’s pick a trial date in 2 weeks. Defense: We’re going to need 4. Judge: How about 7? See you Oct 23! Unreal.”

State: Let’s pick a trial date in 2 weeks. Defense: We’re going to need 4. Judge: How about 7? See you Oct 23! Unreal — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 2, 2026

During Monday’s hearing, Utah Judge Tony Graf first found that the probable cause threshold had been reached for all seven charges to go to trial against alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

The most serious charge is aggravated murder, a first-degree felony that makes him eligible for the death penalty, NBC News reported.

Robinson, through his attorney, then pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Many court watchers have expressed frustration that it had taken nearly a year after Kirk was assassinated at a Turning Point USA campus event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, to get an arraignment and plea from Robinson.

Graf next asked state prosecutors and Robinson’s defense counsel when they could next meet to set the trial schedule.

“I know you both are very busy, and you have a lot going on, but the constitutional rights of Mr. Robinson are important, as are the constitutional rights afforded to Miss Erika Kirk,” Graf said.

A state prosecutor responded, “We would like to come back as soon as possible for the next setting, as soon as two weeks.”

Defense counsel Kathryn Nester next answered, “This is obviously a complex case that is going to involve some lengthy discussions with the state that involve pre-trial motion litigation, that involve expert litigation, that involve discovery litigation, that involve many many phases of trial before we even get to the trial, so I’m just not sure two weeks is enough to allow us to that level of conversation with the state.”

“So I would recommend maybe 30 days, and that will give us time to communicate, check our schedules,” she said.

Finally, Kirk family attorney Jeffrey Neiman asked that the court act swiftly and “set this trial as soon as practically possible.”

“The United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights. The right to delay is not among them,” Neiman continued. “The defendant is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, and nothing more is owed.”

Graf, after checking the court’s upcoming schedule as well, ultimately set the next hearing date as Oct. 23.

Following the judge’s ruling that the case against Robinson should proceed, the Kirk family said in a statement that it “marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him.”

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE KIRK FAMILY: Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him. Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 2, 2026

“Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his children who will grow up without their father,” they added. “We are grateful to all who have continued to pray for us, support us, and stand with us through a year of unimaginable grief.”

“As the next phase of the judicial process begins, our family remains united in our love for Charlie, our commitment to the pursuit of justice, and our prayer for a transparent and timely process.”

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