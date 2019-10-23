Turns Out That 'Damning' Taylor Testimony About Trump Quid-Pro-Quo Was 100% Hearsay

To listen to the establishment media, Tuesday was the day that the ceiling finally caved in on President Donald Trump.

Bill Taylor, who currently serves as the top American diplomat to Ukraine, testified about an alleged quid pro quo involving Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The media hailed the testimony as “devastating,” “stunning,” “brutal” and “explosive” and euphoric.

Wait, that last one describes the media’s mood after Taylor’s testimony, not their description of his testimony.

The coverage was quick and self-satisfied.

On Wednesday, though, The New York Times published a piece that throws the entire testimony into question and actually supports one of Trump’s fundamental arguments about this impeachment nonsense.

Of course, The Times did its best to bury the important part.

If you’re willing to dig past eight paragraphs of propagandizing, you will find the following passage in The Times story, titled, “An Envoy’s Damning Account of Trump’s Ukraine Pressure and Its Consequences.”

“Mr. Taylor neither described any direct conversation with Mr. Trump himself nor made any reference to documents or recordings that would explicitly implicate the president. Instead, he provided a road map for investigators by quoting others around Mr. Trump describing his actions and statements,” the piece reads.

Read that first part again: “Mr. Taylor neither described any direct conversation with Mr. Trump himself nor made any reference to documents or recordings that would explicitly implicate the president.”

To borrow from Ronald Reagan, there they go again. The entire establishment media has aligned itself to create a narrative tsunami designed to sweep Trump from office, but it turns out the only thing they’re basing the nation-rending narrative on is hearsay.

We saw this happen in September, when the whistleblower nonsense first ramped up.

The media colluded to craft a narrative in which Trump is the corrupt politician trying to get dirt on a political rival, but is suddenly exposed by a brave patriot who heard the president break the law and was about to expose him.

The only problems were that 1) no law was broken, 2) the whistleblower didn’t even hear the conversation he complained about, 3) the whistleblower was reportedly an Obama White House and Democrat flunky and 4) the whistleblower reportedly enjoyed the use of a newly revamped reporting document that suddenly allowed baseless complaints like his to be submitted.

Now we’re doing Whistleblower 2.0. This time, we’ve got an ambassador who’s finally telling the truth about the evil Donald Trump. But it turns out the “truth” he’s telling isn’t based on direct conversations with Trump or documents or recordings that directly implicate the president.

Instead, we’re told by The Times that Taylor “provided a road map for investigators by quoting others around Mr. Trump describing his actions and statements.”

Well, at least there’s no record of people around the president who’ve trashed him once they got the chance. Oh wait.

There was Andrew McCabe, Gary Cohn, Rex Tillerson, H.R. McMaster, Anthony Scaramucci, Omarosa Newman, the anonymous Trump administration official who The Times couldn’t wait to give space to attack the president and who now has a book deal, and any number of swamp-dwellers who selectively leak to hurt the president.

Why in the world would anyone — especially supposedly objective and terminally skeptical journalists — believe “a road map” created by “quoting others around Mr. Trump” is some sort of smoking gun, especially when others around Mr. Trump often appear to have vendettas?

The answer, of course, is that the journalists infesting the establishment media aren’t objective or skeptical — at least not skeptical when it comes to reports and quotes that support their agenda.

That’s why trust in the media is so incredibly low right now.

If Gallup is to be believed, only 41 percent of Americans surveyed said they trust the media “a great deal” or a “fair amount.”

In other words, nearly 60 percent of Americans don’t even trust the media a “fair amount,” and what’s happened to Donald Trump since before he took office perfectly illustrates why that’s so.

Media hacks lie to advance their progressive agenda, their lies get exposed and their credibility gets shredded. The American people are forgiving, but there are only so many times you can lie to them before they write you off.

That’s what’s happening to the media today, and it’s because of stories like this one based on Bill Taylor’s hearsay.

