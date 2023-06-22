TV Host Who Backed Out of OceanGate Titan Dive Cites 'History' of the Sub 'That Has Not Been Made Public'

Josh Gates, a professional daredevil of sorts, posted Wednesday on social media that he turned down a chance in 2021 to film a dive in the OceanGate Titan submersible that disappeared on an expedition Sunday with five people aboard.

“I had the unique opportunity to dive in the @Oceangate #Titan sub with [OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush] at the helm in preparation for its maiden mission to Titanic,” said Gates, the host of the Discovery show “Expedition: Unknown.”

Rush and four others went missing Sunday on an expedition to the sea floor to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, which sank in 1912.

The Titan submersible craft has been the subject of an intense search by a multinational rescue team this week.

“I pray for a positive outcome to the rescue efforts of those aboard, including fellow @ExplorersClub member Hamish Harding,” Gates’ post continued.

In a second post, Gates explained further why he did not follow through with the chance to film the submersible’s maiden mission.

“To those asking, #Titan did not perform well on my dive,” he wrote.

“Ultimately, I walked away from a huge opportunity to film Titanic due to my safety concerns w/ the @OceanGate platform,” Gates said.

“There’s more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public – much of it concerning.”

Gates elaborated on those concerns Thursday on the “Today” show, saying his experience with the vessel in its testing phase left him with serious doubts about its seaworthiness.

“We had issues with thruster control,” he told NBC correspondent Tom Costello. “We had issues with the computers aboard, we had issues with comms.

“I just felt as though the sub needed more time, and it needed more more testing, frankly.”

Many have been asking Gates why anyone would be interested in exploring the Titanic, let alone pay $250,000 — reportedly the price of admission for a seat on the submersible.

“To those questioning why people would dive to Titanic: the ship has fascinated the world since the night she sank,” he tweeted.

“It’s a time capsule to another era of our history.”

Gates lauded those aboard the tiny vessel.

“It takes courage to make a trip like this,” he said. “Admiration and prayers for the passengers aboard @OceanGate #Titan.”

