TV Hosts Under Fire After Asking Boxer if It Was 'Racist' To Knock Out Black Opponent

Is a white person beating a minority in competitive sports racist?

Of course not, but the left is going there after a black former NBA player was knocked out cold in a recent boxing match by a white man who is generally known for being annoying online.

On Nov. 28, YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out former New York Knicks point guard Nate Robinson in his second professional bout. The fight ended in the second round, and many people who have laughed at Paul over his celebrity status and antics weren’t laughing.

The devastating KO showed that the 23-year-old Paul is a serious fighter.

Paul walked away looking like Dolph Lundgren’s insufferable character, Ivan Drago, in 1985’s “Rocky IV.” Still, he was victorious.

After the fight, he challenged UFC champ Conor McGregor to a match and then signed up to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Meanwhile, Robinson is now internet famous for being really bad at fighting.

Jake Paul issued a challenge to UFC star Conor McGregor after a knockout win over Nate Robinson. pic.twitter.com/dmSxopGpeb — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 30, 2020

Who’da thunk just a few years ago that one of the internet’s irritating Paul brothers would be able to more than hold his own in the ring?

Robinson, 36, never stood a chance against the YouTuber.

But Paul’s victory was quickly stained by the ludicrous suggestion that knocking out a black man in a boxing match in America is racist.

With a few days to process the matchup, Paul joined former ESPN host and anti-police activist Jemele Hill and fellow former ESPN anchor Cari Champion to discuss the bout for Vice TV.

The women quickly turned what had been a clean fight into a bizarre racial inquisition.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Question of the week: was @jakepaul KO to Nate Robinson racist? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ogSqHj764s — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 4, 2020

“Jake, considering where we are right now in our racial conversation in America, was what you did to Nate Robinson racist?” Hill asked.

She laughed, so perhaps she was being sarcastic to a degree. But Champion opined that Hill’s query was the “question of the week.”

“Stop playing with me, come on,” Paul responded.

“It’s a sensitive time right now,” Hill said. “We just had to witness a white man just knock a black man smooth out in front of all of America, so that’s why I asked that.”

Paul attempted to take the interview in a more serious direction and explained how much preparation went into his fight. The young man also paid respect to his opponent.

“Boxing is a sport and you train to win … I worked hard for this,” he said.

After a brief apparent WiFi issue, Paul rejoined the hosts and attempted to change the subject with a joke. It didn’t work out.

“Let’s start from the beginning. First and foremost, was it racist to knock a black man out?” Champion asked him.

“No, stop asking me that. I said no. It’s a s—ty question,” Paul fired back. “It’s a sport.”

“Why is it a s—ty question?” Champion responded. “Why is it a s—ty question?”

“How does this have anything to do with race? It doesn’t,” Paul stated before slapping himself in the head.

“It’s a fine question. We’ve got to wake you up,” Champion said.

Much of Twitter didn’t respond kindly to the line of questioning.

Wow… If you would have told me that an interview done between Cari, Jemele and Jake Paul would result in Jake Paul being the smartest person in the conversation, I would’ve laughed at you. The joke is on me apparently. What an idiotic question. — Nick Webb (@BluesFan86) December 8, 2020

This question is not helping anything. And don’t tell me “it’s a joke” because who is joking about racism? I don’t see Chappelle up there. — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) December 9, 2020

Usually I cringe for Jake Paul but this time the impossible happened and it’s the other way around lol 😂 — ali (@alih427) December 9, 2020

Yeah they just want more racism honestly — pain (@PainfuIIz) December 9, 2020

We must … re-segregate sports? Didn’t see that one coming. — Frank (@fcatalina) December 9, 2020

The clip shared by Vice ended with laughter from all sides. But Paul didn’t seem too pleased with being quizzed about racism after his impressive victory in the ring.

Whether Hill and Champion were joking is irrelevant, especially considering Hill’s past and her propensity for sparking racial and political dramas online — for example, calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and those who voted for him “racist.”

Paul won a bout with a seasoned athlete, and rather than be allowed to celebrate that, he and his victory were connected to racism, which is unfortunate.

