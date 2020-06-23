SECTIONS
News
Print

TV Host's Shot at Barron Trump Earns Fierce Response from White House

TV host John Henson arrives at the Season 2 premiere of ABC Television's "Wipeout" at the ESPN Zone on May 4, 2009, in Los Angeles.Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty ImagesTV host John Henson arrives at the Season 2 premiere of ABC Television's "Wipeout" at the ESPN Zone on May 4, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published June 23, 2020 at 1:57pm
Print

The Office of the First Lady quickly came to Barron Trump’s defense after a Twitter attack from a Food Network host.

“I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is,” John Henson wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, Father’s Day 2020.

Henson is the host of “Halloween Baking Championship” and anchored seven seasons of ABC’s “Wipeout,” the Washington Examiner reported.

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Calls 'Scooby-Doo' Parody Criticizing Her 'Racist,' Then the Artist Fires Back

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham called the comment “inappropriate and insensitive” in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son,” Grisham said.

“As with every other Administration, a minor child should be off limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media.”

Melania Trump has had to defend her son in the past when Pamela Karlan, a witness during the impeachment proceedings, referenced Barron by name in her testimony.

Do you think the attacks against Barron are inappropriate?

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said in December.

Melania Trump responded on Twitter.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” she wrote.

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Slams Jim Acosta During Heated White House Briefing: 'This Isn't a Cable News Segment'

The East Wing also recently criticized a book from a Washington Post reporter that said the First Lady had waited to move to the White House so she could renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump.

“Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources,” Grisham told reporters, according to The Hill.

“This book belongs in the fiction genre.”

Grisham’s statement did not address any specific claims in the book.

UPDATE, June 23, 2020: After the publication of this article, John Henson deleted his tweet referencing Barron Trump. This article has been updated to include that fact and a screen shot of the deleted tweet.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







TV Host's Shot at Barron Trump Earns Fierce Response from White House
African Country Tries To Convince Black Americans to 'Come Home' Amid Unrest in US
Seattle Mayor Announces the Fate of CHOP
Texas Takes a Stand, Issues Powerful Statement Against Reported Calls To Tear Down Alamo
Experts Warn 133-Year-Old US Law Is Potential Achilles' Heel of Electoral College
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×