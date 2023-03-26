TV News Anchor Taken Off Air After Who She Quoted During Live Broadcast

A Mississippi TV personality has been missing in action for more than two weeks since she let fly with a Snoop Dogg quote while she was on the air.

Barbie Bassett, who was the chief meteorologist for the station, no longer appears on the WLBT-TV roster.

Bassett has not been seen on the air since March 8. The Clarion-Ledger noted that when trying to learn her status, she did not reply to any type of message.

WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry issued a statement saying, “As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters.”

In early March, Bassett wandered into hot water during a discussion of Snoop Dogg’s latest wine.

Bassett, who is white, used the Snoop Dogg line “Fo shizzle, my nizzle,” using an n-word that is considered to be a demeaning epithet for black people.

Longtime Mississippi news anchor appears to no longer be employed with the news team after saying, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle” on airhttps://t.co/O5tFTsac1g pic.twitter.com/hs01IyVQaL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 24, 2023



This was not the first time Bassett has wandered into trouble.

In October, she used the word “grandmammy” to describe the relative of a black worker at the station, according to the New York Post.

Do you think she should have been taken off air? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 11% (67 Votes) No: 89% (546 Votes)

At that time, she issued a statement posted on WLBT to apologize.

“Last Friday on our newscast ‘Today at 11’, I used a term that was offensive to many in our audience and to my coworkers here at WLBT. Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe,” Bassett said.

“Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended. I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people,” she said.

“I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake,” she said then.

Twitter posters were split over what should be done.

A reporter at wlbt3 Jackson, Ms of over 20 yrs was fired last week for using your phrase on air. Barbie Bassett is a fan,funny Christian woman & didn’t deserve this. The hate needs to stop. — American Bobtail Manx Cats (@BobtailManx) March 24, 2023

@SnoopDogg Need your help here in Mississippi. Barbie Bassett got fired for quoting you live on the air while they were talking about you. Now they are calling her racist. She is the most unracist person. Hoping that there is something that you can do to help her. — Kristie/Chad Lingle (@rainbowsndreams) March 23, 2023

WLBT anchor Barbie Bassett has a history of using racially-charged stereotypes on air. I question the integrity of WLBT’s management. They enabled her. https://t.co/BeVhLvHw30 — Leo Carney (@chefcarney) March 25, 2023

She was fired because she repeatedly said racially insensitive things. She said “grandmammy” in 2022. This is a pattern. https://t.co/SMDfZqSXLK https://t.co/fC4KarTV3K — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) March 24, 2023

Speaking on “The Breakfast Club,” host Charlamagne the God defended Bassett, according to the Post.

“I don’t think she should have been fired for that,” he said.

“She might not even know what ‘nizzle’ means, yo. Come on, like stop. That’s not a reason to fire that woman,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.