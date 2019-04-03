TV Star Praises Trump, Slams Obama over Prison Reform Legislation

Actor Isaiah Washington on Monday contrasted President Donald Trump’s successful implementation of prison reforms that have helped black Americans with the lack of effort put forth by former President Barack Obama.

Washington, who starred in ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” was among those invited to the White House on Monday to celebrate the initial success of the First Step Act, a package of criminal justice reform and prisoner rehabilitation legislation that Trump signed late last year, Fox News reported.

During the event, Trump praised the law’s progress and vowed that follow-up legislation he called the Second Step Act would increase supports to help ex-offenders get the training and education they need to find work when they leave prison.

Washington made no secret of his pleasure with Trump’s actions.

“I voted for 44 twice,” he tweeted. “I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct.”

I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

“Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work (with) anyone as long as things get done,” he wrote.

Those who know, know that I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I will work w/h anyone as long as things get done. The #FirstStepAct was passed on December 21, 2018 w/h the hard work of @JessyMichele @LouislReed @VanJones68 and @cut_50 I’m proud to stand with them all today. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y1yTIs088g — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

During a Monday event to mark the First Step Act’s initial results, Trump said the reform package “rolls back provisions of the 1994 (Bill) Clinton crime law that was so devastating to some many and that disproportionately impacted the African-American community. Nobody believes how much, and now they understand it.”

.@realDonaldTrump’s administration has made prison reform a priority. Here’s Matthew Charles’s story of redemption and how the First STEP Act has changed his life.#SecondChanceMonth pic.twitter.com/Pr4yU4P1go — GOP (@GOP) April 1, 2019

It was an honor to be at the WH today with President Trump and Matthew Charles to celebrate the passage of The First Step Act. This legislation is already changing American lives for the better. pic.twitter.com/TMkvSi6Bys — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 1, 2019

Monday’s event was largely about the human story of the reforms.

Shon Hopwood, who served time in prison for bank robbery and is now a law professor at Georgetown University, said Trump has changed the dynamics of the national conversation about ex-offenders, according to a pool report.

“It’s astonishing to me that so many people want to come work and help people that are in prison,” he said. “Because when you’re in prison, it feels very lonely and there’s not a lot of hope.

“And now there is more hope in the federal system than there ever has been at any point since I have been watching. And that’s because of the work that everybody in this room has done.

“Thank you for helping people like me. Thank you for giving second chances. …

“(T)hank you, Mr. President, for your leadership on this. You have gotten things done that has taken decades of work from a lot of people in this room. And to see the fruits of your labor is just amazing to watch.”

For ex-offender Alice Johnson, who also spoke at Monday’s event, the journey was transformative and emotional.

Congratulations Ms. Alice Johnson and GREAT job Mr. President!!! Trump calls for new focus on hiring former prisoners https://t.co/eTvu9rOHVo via @MailOnline — _melisacarter (@snarlyrabbit) April 2, 2019

“First of all, everyone knows me — I have to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, first,” she said, according to the pool report. “And I want to thank our incredible President, President Donald John Trump. I just told him, ‘I finally get a chance to hug you and properly say thank you for believing in me.’ And I’d like to thank all of the advocates who have fought so long for me, who have been working behind the scenes trying to magnify my case.”

“I’m an example of a woman who has been given a second chance in life. There are so many others who deserve that same second chance. And so I’m grateful for platforms like this, for events like this today, that magnifies that need — because somehow, when you see a face, when you see another human being like me who has been separated from their family almost 22 years, that changes things, that changes heart.

“God bless you and God bless America.”

