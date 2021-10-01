A Bravo network TV personality is under fire from the left after she shared her shock over a bizarre story in which she said small girls were exposed to a so-called transgender girl’s penis this past summer at a camp.

Only in today’s depraved society could a mother who is bothered by the thought of young girls being exposed to male genitalia become the villain. But that is what has happened to former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel when she took on the transgender lobby this week.

The TV personality recently spoke on her “Just B” podcast about an incident she’d heard about from a friend which she said had happened recently at an all-girls camp.

“It’s an all-girls camp and a person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp and was in the bunk with the girls,” Frankel told her listeners. “And the girls saw her — because it’s her, because it’s a male anatomy but identifying as a woman — so the other girls saw a penis.”

“They’re like 9, 10 years old, so the parents … obviously weren’t that happy,” she added.

Frankel also commented she’d heard that this “trans girl” at the camp had been “making out with a lot of the different girls at the camp.”

Frankel further angered the pronoun warriors during the podcast by sharing a story about her 11-year-old daughter’s experiences in school with gender hysteria.

“We have to go into the fact that I did a Zoom for my daughter’s school and [had] the pronouns conversation with each teacher, each parent, each child,” she complained. “And my daughter says in school, too, that everybody has to say their pronouns.”

Would you send your child to camp if you knew this was a possibility? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (17 Votes) No: 100% (4653 Votes)

“And my daughter didn’t even know what hers were,” she added. “[She said], ‘I know what I am or what I think I am, but I never have said it out loud. It hasn’t come up for me.’ So she didn’t know.”

Naturally, Frankel was attacked and accused of being a bigot.

Your comments promote anti-trans rhetoric and the idea that #trans people aren’t welcome in spaces with cis people. That’s hateful and wrong. Imagine how this innocent kid must feel hearing your words, @Bethenny.https://t.co/Mxf5bJISCB — Jack Turban MD 🏳️‍🌈🧠 (@jack_turban) September 29, 2021

Hi Beth! I was going to quote the transphobic language you used in the horrific intro to this episode, but it’s too hurtful to even put it in writing. Maybe do the bare minimum of research before you speak to your audience? https://t.co/x56eMpCOMH — Matt McConkey (@mattmcconkey) September 25, 2021

After Page Six got involved, Frankel resounded and made it clear she wouldn’t be walking the comments back in the face of potential cancelation.

Listen to the podcast. Then comment. I was absolutely not wrong. And I’m going to discuss this again this week. Thankfully I have a platform to clarify what the media loves to distort. @justbpodcast ps. I’m not afraid of cancelation so not afraid of charged discussions. https://t.co/FDVsKUCWan — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 28, 2021

Ok I’m going to attempt sleep. My new book cover shoot is in the am & @PageSix says I’m transphobic so it must be true…or listen to @justbpodcast & decide for yourself. Gotta sell papers. #donthatetheplayerhatethegame 😘 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 28, 2021

Not apologizing….so don’t hold your breath. I didn’t do a single thing wrong. People need to be able to have discussions without fearing the cancelation citations you get excited to give. Wrong celeb. Find someone afraid to troll. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 28, 2021

How sick is our culture? A mother to a young girl shared a normal reaction upon hearing that girls near her daughter’s age were exposed to a penis at camp. Many of those who responded painted her as a villain — and not a well-adjusted adult with a sound moral compass.

For now, it doesn’t look like she’ll be backing down. You never apologize to the cancel mob, and it looks like Frankel knows that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.