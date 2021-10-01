Share
Commentary

TV Star Sees the Light After Vile Incident Allegedly Occurs at Summer Camp That Allowed Trans Boy to Bunk with Little Girls

 By Kipp Jones  October 1, 2021 at 10:16am
A Bravo network TV personality is under fire from the left after she shared her shock over a bizarre story in which she said small girls were exposed to a so-called transgender girl’s penis this past summer at a camp.

Only in today’s depraved society could a mother who is bothered by the thought of young girls being exposed to male genitalia become the villain. But that is what has happened to former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel when she took on the transgender lobby this week.

The TV personality recently spoke on her “Just B” podcast about an incident she’d heard about from a friend which she said had happened recently at an all-girls camp.

“It’s an all-girls camp and a person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp and was in the bunk with the girls,” Frankel told her listeners. “And the girls saw her — because it’s her, because it’s a male anatomy but identifying as a woman — so the other girls saw a penis.”

“They’re like 9, 10 years old, so the parents … obviously weren’t that happy,” she added.

Frankel also commented she’d heard that this “trans girl” at the camp had been “making out with a lot of the different girls at the camp.”

Frankel further angered the pronoun warriors during the podcast by sharing a story about her 11-year-old daughter’s experiences in school with gender hysteria.

“We have to go into the fact that I did a Zoom for my daughter’s school and [had] the pronouns conversation with each teacher, each parent, each child,” she complained. “And my daughter says in school, too, that everybody has to say their pronouns.”

Would you send your child to camp if you knew this was a possibility?

“And my daughter didn’t even know what hers were,” she added. “[She said], ‘I know what I am or what I think I am, but I never have said it out loud. It hasn’t come up for me.’ So she didn’t know.”

Naturally, Frankel was attacked and accused of being a bigot.

After Page Six got involved, Frankel resounded and made it clear she wouldn’t be walking the comments back in the face of potential cancelation.

How sick is our culture? A mother to a young girl shared a normal reaction upon hearing that girls near her daughter’s age were exposed to a penis at camp. Many of those who responded painted her as a villain — and not a well-adjusted adult with a sound moral compass.

For now, it doesn’t look like she’ll be backing down. You never apologize to the cancel mob, and it looks like Frankel knows that.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




