SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

TV Stations Across America To Bring Back National Anthem

×
By Josh Manning
Published August 30, 2019 at 3:49pm
Print

It’s about time this tradition came back.

Patriotism wasn’t controversial yesteryear. American was good. Communism was bad. The Bible was true. People worked hard. Marriages stayed together. Kids got spanked. Life was good.

And it’s not like life is bad now. By every conceivable measure, we are materially better off (even if our souls appear to be withering at an alarming rate).

Air conditioning is pretty much everywhere (except in crazy New England). TVs are either 70 inches wide or fit on our refrigerator doors. We have satellite uplinks to every piece of knowledge humanity has formalized since, oh, Alexandria — and the uplinks fit in our pockets.

Hearts can be transplanted. Cars are safer and more comfortable (though decidedly less cool).

TRENDING: Report: These Videos of a Teen Target Shooting with His Mom Got Him Banned from School

But material prosperity does very little for the soul.

And, it turns out, it does very little for loyalty to one’s country as well. Just look at developed countries — it seems that as wealth increases, loyalty to one’s country decreases.

Patriotism has been — and continues — dropping, the New York Post reported in July.

Nexstar Media Group, however, wants to reverse that, at least in part.

Do you support bringing back the national anthem?

The 171 Nexstar TV stations across the country are going to bring the national anthem back to the public airwaves — a place the anthem has been missing from for far too long.

When television first began to spread across the country, stations regularly closed the broadcast day by airing test patterns and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

As 24-hour programming grew in popularity, the opportunity to close out the broadcast day shrunk, and eventually the idea of the national anthem being played on TV “just because” was lost entirely.

RELATED: Dolphins Coach Appears To Troll Anthem-Protesting Receiver Stills with Practice Music Selection of Numerous Jay-Z Songs

I had to explain this to my own children not very long ago.

I’m not sure which baffled them more — a seemingly random playing of a song at the same time every day or the idea that things didn’t air on TV 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (By the end of our conversation, they knew that the song and the playing of it was not random.)

Beginning on Sept. 2, Nexstar stations will begin playing the anthem again, but this time at the beginning of the day.

Nexstar has also added a brilliant twist to the revived tradition. Each morning, a unique version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will play, performed by up-and-coming musicians, according to KSN News in Oklahoma.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., said in a news release, according to The Hill.

“Nexstar’s local teams take great pride in their ability to bring the local communities they serve together and that is why we are excited to partner with BMI and Belmont University to broadcast this new daily series featuring the Star-Spangled Banner that will air 365 days of each year,” Busch said.

“This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents.”

The collaboration between the network and musicians will not only bring back a patriotic tradition, but it will also provide a chance for aspiring artists to get national exposure.

As globalism and attacks on America’s history and founding (like The New York Times’ “1619 Project”) increase, patriotism will decrease even faster than it has been.

One remedy for that, however, is to bring patriotism back to the forefront of the entertainment industry. Showing pride in this country and our traditions will help reinvigorate that lost patriotic spirit.

Returning the national anthem to TV daily can help make that happen.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







TV Stations Across America To Bring Back National Anthem
Man Charged with Crime for Making 'Finger Gun' Gesture
Church Sign Gets National Attention for Attacking Black People Who Vote for Trump, 'Mental Illness'
Watch: Man with Gun in His Face Defies Robber, Lights Up Cigarette, Becomes Coolest Guy Ever
Police Captain Toys with Scammer Who Calls Threatening Her with Arrest for Drug Trafficking
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×