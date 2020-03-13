Twice-Deported Illegal Caught in Act of Raping Woman, Said He Thought She Wouldn't Remember: Report

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, had to “pull” a half-naked man off a semi-conscious woman when officers found him raping her, according to the Daily Caller.

On the night of March 5, police were called to a darkened stairwell near a brand new $152 million office building for county employees after reports of a woman being raped.

At the scene they found a half-naked Jose Lopez-Gonzalez, a national from El Salvador, engaged in intercourse with a woman yelling “No!”

Police were forced to pull Lopez-Gonzalez off the woman.

According to court documents, “Lopez-Gonzalez was on top of [the victim] who was naked from the waist down.”

“[The officer] advised that he initially yelled at Lopez-Gonzalez to get off [the victim] but that he had to physically pull him off her because he was still engaging in sexual intercourse.”

Later, Lopez-Gonzalez allegedly told police “I’m sorry.” And also apparently said that he figured the woman would never remember the attack because she was so drunk.

The woman was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.352—intoxication that would make a person incontinent and even risk death.

In what is now a sad and well know story, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Lopez-Gonzalez has twice been deported, in 2007 and again in 2010.

He is also a suspected member of Mara Salvatrucha, or “MS-13,” the brutal transnational street gang responsible for countless murders, and drug and human trafficking. MS-13’s motto is “kill, rape, control.”

It should be noted that this attack is simply the latest in a string of sexual assaults afflicting Montgomery County.

The county has been in the news cycle ever since its executive, Marc Elrich, a Democrat, signed a sanctuary city-style executive order in July of 2019.

The “Promoting Community Trust Executive Order” prohibited county police from seeking the immigration status of any individual and disallowed law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

Elrich had originally said when he signed the order that it “aims to reaffirm current County policy and improve community security by ensuring that immigrant and otherwise vulnerable communities can engage with County departments, including public safety departments, with assurance that such engagement will not be used to assist in civil immigration enforcement or a federal discriminatory practice.”

However, after a spree of violent sexual assaults and abuses by illegal aliens, the county was forced to backtrack, at least somewhat, on the order in November.

Elrich then allowed access to parts of the Montgomery jail where illegal aliens in custody could be turned over to ICE agents.

If Montgomery County is really serious about security it will roll back any and all orders regarding non-cooperation with ICE and allow federal agents to do their jobs.

It hardly needs saying that criminals like Lopez-Gonzalez should never have even been in the US to begin with.

Policies like Montgomery County’s are, in fact, discriminatory, to law-abiding folks, and only create ambiguity rather than clarity.

