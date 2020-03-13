Twice-Deported Illegal Caught in Act of Raping Woman, Said He Thought She Wouldn't Remember: Report

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said they had to “pull” a half-naked man off a semi-conscious woman when officers found him raping her, according to court documents obtained by WJLA-TV in Washington.

On the night of March 5, police were called to a darkened stairwell near a brand new $152 million office building for county employees after reports of a woman being raped.

At the scene, officers said, they found a half-naked Jose Lopez-Gonzalez, a Salvadoran national, engaged in intercourse with a woman yelling, “No!”

Police said they were forced to pull Lopez-Gonzalez off the woman.

“Lopez-Gonzalez was on top of [the victim] who was naked from the waist down,” the court documents said.

“[The officer] advised that he initially yelled at Lopez-Gonzalez to get off [the victim] but that he had to physically pull him off her because he was still engaging in sexual intercourse.”

NEW: An undocumented immigrant, twice deported from the U.S., was found raping a semiconscious woman below a stairwell in Downtown Wheaton last Thursday, MoCo police allege. The first officer on scene had to pry 35yo Jose Lopez-Gonzalez off the victim. The victim’s BAC was .352. pic.twitter.com/SYIUknZjBB — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 11, 2020

Later, Lopez-Gonzalez allegedly told police, “I’m sorry,” and said he figured the woman would never remember the attack because she was so drunk.

The woman was found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.352 — intoxication that would make a person incontinent and even risk death.

In what is now a sad and well-known story, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Lopez-Gonzalez had twice been deported, in 2007 and again in 2010, WJLA reported.

He is also a suspected member of Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, the brutal transnational street gang responsible for countless murders, and drug and human trafficking. MS-13’s motto is “kill, rape, control.”

MORE: The alleged rape happened at 11210 Grandview Avenue, in the shadows of the new 14-story, $152 million office tower that will soon house more than 900 Montgomery County employees. Officials hope the building will, in part, liven up the Wheaton Central Business District. pic.twitter.com/so7qOE30MR — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 11, 2020

It should be noted that this attack is simply the latest in a string of sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by illegal immigrants in Montgomery County.

The county has been in the news cycle ever since its executive, Marc Elrich, a Democrat, signed a sanctuary city-style executive order in July 2019.

The “Promoting Community Trust Executive Order” prohibited county police from seeking the immigration status of any individual and disallowed law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

When he signed the order, Elrich said that it “aims to reaffirm current County policy and improve community security by ensuring that immigrant and otherwise vulnerable communities can engage with County departments, including public safety departments, with assurance that such engagement will not be used to assist in civil immigration enforcement or a federal discriminatory practice.”

However, after a spree of violent sexual assaults and abuses by illegal aliens, the county was forced to backtrack, on the order, at least somewhat, in November, WJLA reported.

Elrich then allowed access to parts of the Montgomery jail where illegal aliens in custody could be turned over to ICE agents.

If Montgomery County is really serious about security, it will roll back any and all orders regarding non-cooperation with ICE and allow federal agents to do their jobs.

It hardly needs saying that criminals like Lopez-Gonzalez never should have even been in the United States to begin with.

Policies such as Montgomery County’s are, in fact, discriminatory, to law-abiding folks, and only create ambiguity rather than clarity.

