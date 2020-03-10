Over Twice as Many Democrats as Republicans Approve of Mitt Romney: Poll

Over twice as many Democratic voters as Republican voters approve of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, according to a recently released poll.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday revealed 56 percent of Democrats approve of the Republican senator while just 23 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of him.

Overall, Romney has a favorability rating of 39 percent among U.S. adults.

Romney’s favorability rating fell 22 points among Republicans and jumped 19 points among Democrats when compared to Gallup’s poll in February 2019.

The Utah Republican voted with Democrats in February to convict President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial for abuse of power.

Following his impeachment vote, the Utah Republican Party considered a resolution calling for Romney to “immediately resign” from office, according to KUTV.

“A lot of people in the party, the Republican party, as well as people across the state, felt like Sen. Romney misrepresented our support for the president,” GOP activist Brandon Beckham said.

Last week, Romney said he would not support a Senate investigation into Burisma Holdings, but has since reversed his position.

Gallup’s latest poll measured the overall approval of U.S. congressional Republicans and Democrats.

According to the poll, more Americans approve of congressional Republicans than Democrats, with 40 percent and 35 percent approval respectively.

Approval of Republicans has risen six percentage points since October while approval of Democrats has dropped three percentage points.

Gallup’s analysis said that Republicans in Congress seem to have benefited from the impeachment investigations, while public opinion of their Democratic colleagues has dropped.

President Donald Trump’s favorability rating is currently at 46 percent overall and 89 percent among Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s favorability rating has also increased by six points since October to 33 percent, his highest rating since his first reading in 2010.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unfavorable rating has climbed to 55 percent while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s current 46 percent unfavorable rating is his highest to date.

Gallup’s survey was based on telephone interviews conducted between Feb. 17-28 with a random sample of 1,020 voting-age adults with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

