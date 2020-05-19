'Twilight' Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at Age 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead on May 13 in their condo in Las Vegas.

Gregory’s cousin reportedly found the two deceased, as one source told E! News.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house,” the source stated. “He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them.”

The pair had reportedly been dating for about one year, and Natalie is survived by her young son, Egypt.

Gregory, known for playing Tyler Crowley in the movie “Twilight,” split his time between Las Vegas to help his mother and Los Angeles for acting jobs and to see his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. He was working to start a business and will be remembered for his upbeat attitude.

“We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss,” his family said in a statement, according to TMZ. “He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death.”

“The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first.”

His mother also wrote a long post extolling her son’s talents and virtues. She posted it four days after Gregory’s passing.

“My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef … oh man,” she wrote. “He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc.”

“I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

“Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I’d continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life,” she continued. “You told me that you didn’t want me to work, you wanted to take care of me. Oh man, this is killing me Hunny…”

“I’m sick without you,” she continued. “I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together.”

“With my Mommy and Channing-Celeste Wayne, I was able to tell them goodbye and hug them for the last time.

“With you, the last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again.”

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed. The family told TMZ they would appreciate “privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

