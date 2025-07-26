Twilight Zone: AOC Ripped By Her Own People for Voting Against MTG Amendment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York faced blowback from her fellow liberals last week when she voted against an amendment offered by conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Normally, progressives would be happy to see AOC voting against almost any amendment that Greene would offer, but in this case, the subject matter was funding Israel’s Iron Doom anti-missile defense system.

MTG offered an amendment to cut the $500 million in funding from the fiscal year 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act, the New York Post reported.

The amendment was defeated soundly, with 422 members voting against it and only six in favor, with AOC’s “Squad” pals of Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan voting for it, along with fellow Democratic Reps. Al Green of Texas and Summer Lee of Pennsylvania. GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who opposes all foreign aid, also supported Greene’s amendment.

The act itself passed 221 to 209 early Friday morning on July 18, with five Democrats voting for it, though Ocasio-Cortez was not one of them.

Nevertheless, she received harsh feedback for not backing MTG’s amendment.

Her Bronx congressional office was even vandalized.

AOC’s office was vandalized overnight, likely because she recently dared to vote to fund Israel’s Iron Dome, a system that literally saves lives from incoming rocket fire. This is what happens when you show even the slightest recognition of Israeli humanity: you get punished. I… pic.twitter.com/LVgGEcdIaZ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 21, 2025

Additionally, the Democratic Socialists of America called her vote “unacceptable” in a July 19 statement.

“An arms embargo means keeping all arms out of the hands of a genocidal military, no exceptions. This is why we oppose Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ vote against an amendment that would have blocked $500 million in funding for the Israeli military’s Iron Dome program,” the DSA said.

“While the Congresswoman voted against the defense appropriations bill itself, voting against funding for the imperialist military-industrial complex and the Israeli genocide, we were further deeply disappointed by her clarifying statement on her position on the Iron Dome. Along with other US-funded interceptor systems, the Iron Dome has emboldened Israel to invade or bomb no less than five different countries in the past two years,” the group added.

Jewish Telegraph Agency reported that the DSA pulled its endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez last year after she hosted an anti-Semitism panel that the group said “conflated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and condemned boycotting Zionist institutions.”

AOC responded to the controversy regarding her Iron Dome vote, posting on social media, “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it.”

“What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue,” she continued. “I have long stated that I do not believe that adding to the death count of innocent victims to this war is constructive to its end. That is a simple and clear difference of opinion that has long been established. I remain focused on cutting the flow of US munitions that are being used to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it. What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2025

On Monday, now clearly agitated, she wrote, “Google is free. If you’re saying I voted for military funding, you are lying. Receipts attached. Drag me for my positions all you want, but lying about them doesn’t make you part of the ‘left.’”

Google is free. If you’re saying I voted for military funding, you are lying. Receipts attached. Drag me for my positions all you want, but lying about them doesn’t make you part of the “left.” If you believe neo-nazis are welcome and operating in good faith, you can have them! pic.twitter.com/leQo1cvXTD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2025

“If you believe neo-nazis are welcome and operating in good faith, you can have them!” she added, possibly referring to Greene.

