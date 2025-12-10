Twin Blue-State Punks Meet SWAT Justice After Threatening Medieval Torture, Then Murder of DHS Asst. Dir. Tricia McLaughlin

How’s the old saying go?

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”?

A pair of punks in the blue state of New Jersey learned this harsh lesson after they allegedly threatened a government official.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores, twins from Absecon, New Jersey, were arrested Tuesday, according to Fox News.

Investigators said the twins had taken to social media to threaten the Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Trisha McLaughlin.

Sickeningly enough, the two weren’t just threatening to kill McLaughlin — they were openly fantasizing about subjecting her to medieval torture.

The threats on McLaughlin also included broader threats, such as the twins’ desire to “shoot [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents on sight.”

“We Americans should find you, tar you, feather you, and hang you as we did to anyone serving tyrants before the Revolutionary War,” one of the threats against McLaughlin allegedly read.

These threats are, to put it politely, idiotic to the core.

ALERT: Two brothers in New Jersey are now in police custody after threatening to kill DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin … after torturing her first. One brother also illegally possessed an ‘assault weapon.’ H/T @libsoftiktokpic.twitter.com/KxHpFlQXSP — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) December 9, 2025

McLaughlin has been up front when it comes to President Donald Trump’s administration’s war against illegal immigration.

She’s been as vociferous a public defender of ICE as you’ll find:

Violent agitators assaulted law enforcement to try to protect a member of Tren de Aragua, a vicious terrorist organization. Here’s what happened: As @ICEGov pursued Jesus Acosta Gutierrez, an illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected member of Tren de Aragua he tried to evade… https://t.co/tXCZkk5iS7 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 9, 2025

And much in the same way that McLaughlin doesn’t mess around when it comes to sticking up for ICE, law enforcement isn’t messing around when it comes to these two brazen New Jersey punks.

“DHS credited the Absecon Police Department and its SWAT team for successfully taking the brothers into custody after they executed a search-and-arrest warrant in the Atlantic County community,” Fox News reported.

Both suspects are American citizens, and both face the full wrath of the American justice system.

Emilio was charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy, terroristic threats, criminal coercion, and cyber harassment.

Meanwhile, Ricardo was charged with one count of conspiracy-terroristic threats.

ICE Director Todd Lyons spoke to Fox News about the message law enforcement was sending with the swift arrests — just three days after the threats were made.

“We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are not afraid of you,” Lyons said.

The twins, meanwhile, should be afraid of what awaits them. Because, as far as this writer is concerned, you may as well throw the book at them.

It’s never OK to threaten government officials, no matter how much you may disagree with them.

And there’s no better way to hammer that message home than … what do you think? Ten years or so in prison for each, assuming they’re found guilty?

Whatever the final punishment ends up being, it must send a message.

