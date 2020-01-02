Twist in Hunter Biden Paternity Case: Overseeing Judge Abruptly Recuses Without Explanation

The judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s contentious paternity case in Arkansas recused without explanation Tuesday.

Independence County Circuit Judge Don McSpadden’s recusal comes shortly after lawyers for former stripper Lunden Roberts accused Biden of refusing to provide basic information about his finances.

A DNA test confirmed in November that Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is the biological father of Roberts’ 1-year-old child.

According to Roberts, Biden previously denied paternity and demanded that a paternity lawsuit filed by Roberts be dismissed.

In October, Roberts said Biden had privately admitted that the child was his, though he refused to acknowledge the fact in public, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Based on the child’s reported age, it is likely Biden fathered the child at the same time he was in a relationship with his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

That relationship began in March 2017 and reportedly ended in early to mid-2019.

Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, applauded McSpadden’s decision to recuse from the case in a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“One of the clearest indicators of a judge’s integrity is when he or she recuses from a case,” Lancaster said.

“It highlights the ethos and values that make the judiciary such a powerful, separate branch of government,” he added.

“Our client sincerely thanks Judge McSpadden for his time and attention to what has become a difficult and convoluted child support matter.”

McSpadden provided no explanation for his abrupt recusal.

The Arkansas Code of Judicial Conduct states that judges should “disqualify” themselves from “any proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

