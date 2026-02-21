Twisted: Little Girl Tells Mom She's Afraid Trans Teacher Will Eat Her at Night, Then Mom Learns What He's Telling Kindergartners at School

The left continues to be a walking billboard for homeschooling.

The military families of children at a school in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, became increasingly concerned about a teacher when they learned what he was telling kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students in class about his self-delusions and fetishes.

The Christian Broadcasting Network reported Thursday that the individual in question goes by several names, not only telling his students at Mildred B. Poole Elementary School he’s actually a woman, but claiming he turns into a wolf at night.

He’s been referred to as “Roxxanne Wildheart,” “Captain Roxxie,” “Kiera Blackheart,” “Lilith Deathhowl,” and “savagebeastqueen,” to name a few.

One little girl believed his stories about turning into a wolf and said, “Mommy, I’m scared he’s going to come eat me.”

Another said, “Mommy, Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male’s body, but he’s actually a woman, but he likes boys!”

The families lodged complaints for months about the substitute teacher and teacher’s aide, to no avail. So they turned to the Christian legal organization Liberty Counsel, which petitioned the Department of Defense Education Activity to remove the teacher and conduct an investigation into alleged “sexually inappropriate” behavior.

Liberty Counsel’s letter alleged several other behaviors in the classroom: “Wearing a dog collar with fetish tags and an animal tail,” telling students that at night, he turns into a “wolf” – his fetish animal, directing them to howl like wolves, requiring them to call him by some of his online wolf character names, requiring his students to address him by inaccurate female names and pronouns, and telling the children he is “actually a woman” who “likes boys.”

“Parents reported that their children felt scared and anxious after the teacher flaunted his sexualized persona,” CBN reported.

In a tremendous development, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth provided an update Thursday night on social media platform X, saying, “The ‘Wolf’ was fired 2 weeks ago.”

The “Wolf” was fired 2 weeks ago. https://t.co/qd4hFj8MIP — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 20, 2026

These people are not coming for your children; they already have them.

It’s uncertain how much damage this teacher did being left alone with so many young, fragile minds.

Unfortunately, he’s not the only one, as many like him still plague classrooms across the country.

It’s clear that every one of these people needs to be put in an asylum, and put there yesterday.

The shift to outpatient care for mental illness beginning in the 1960s has been a monumental mistake.

Members of a population that would have once been found in a padded room wearing a straitjacket now find themselves in a classroom, in our offices, and on our streets, supporting any moronic cause they can latch onto for a sense of purpose.

The younger generation will not forget this great harm.

That is the greatest injustice of all. It’s one thing to act like a demented pervert around other adults, but these are children.

Historians of tomorrow will struggle to fathom our intentions as we have let the country rot in the name of tolerance and diversity.

